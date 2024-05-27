The government is partnering with seven companies to deliver affordable 5G mobile internet

These companies are expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months

The seven have come together to establish the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC)

The government is partnering with seven companies on a new shared infrastructure to deliver affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

The seven companies are Radisys, Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

The companies will also work with the telcos to launch affordable 4G/5G-enabled smartphones. Source: Telecel Ghana

These partners have established the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which has been awarded a 5G license.

They are expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months and subsequently expand across Africa.

It will also work with the telcos to launch affordable 4G/5G-enabled smartphones.

The companies are also looking to include digital services in education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, the leading telco in Ghana, MTN Ghana, is not participating in this shared 5G infrastructure. In 2021, MTN announced its readiness to roll out a 5G in Ghana.

However, the National Communications Authority refused to grant MTN the license to go 5G.

Telecel new on the Ghana telco scene

Vodafone Ghana recently permanently into Telecel Ghana on March 12, 2024, following earlier government approval.

The telco has said this change marks a strategic move to expand economic access to communication services across the country.

Telecel Ghana has now assumed control over various operations previously managed by Vodafone.

This includes fixed telephone lines, internet services and cash transfer services.

The Telecel Group acquired a 70 per cent majority stake in Vodafone Ghana.

MTN increases product prices

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, and regular bundles.

