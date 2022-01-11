Sagittarius is a fire sign and is considered special because of its admirable traits. People born under this sign are cheerful, optimistic, extroverted, compassionate, and witty. Wouldn’t it be special to have all these traits in a person? Sagittarius celebrities tend to have a penchant for incorporating their zodiac sign into their work.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

There are countless celebrities born between November 22 and December 21, making them famous Sagittarius people. Therefore, it's best if you know the stars so that you can identify with them, especially if you're born within the same period.

30 Sagittarius celebrities

Who should a Sagittarius marry? The most compatible sign for a Sagittarius to marry is an Aries. The two fire signs are optimistic, adventurous, and open-minded. Here is a list of Sagittarius celebs from an analysis of their date of birth and expressions of their work.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs during Mileys New Years Eve party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Photo: Vijat Mohindra

Topping the list of female Sagittarius celebrities is Miley Cyrus. The millennial pop star was born on November 23, 1992. The Sagittarius sign is about freedom and adventure, and Miley’s life is all about that.

Sagittarius is drawn to bright colours, strong patterns, and upbeat fashion choices that reflect their upbeat, cheerful personality, and Miley's style greatly advocates for the sign as its Sagittarius-inspired. However, if you're a genuine Miley Cyrus fan, you know she has a song called Sagittarius that is yet to be published.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson attends "The Last Full Measure" Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

The celebrated black American was born on December 21, 1948. This actor is known for his consistent talent and flourishing, scandal-free acting career. He is a dependable and responsible Sagittarius at its best.

3. Dj Khaled

DJ Khaled speaks onstage during The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown

DJ Khaled's flashy and expensive life is proof enough that the celebrity is a Sagittarius. He was born on November 26, 1975. Khaled's music videos give evidence of his free-spirited nature, and he's famous for showing off his material wealth.

4. Trey Songz

Music artist Trey Songz performs during his virtual Special Valentine's Day Concert in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

The professional singer and actor were born on November 28, 1984. He is well conversant with his Sagittarius sign, and he won't approve any efforts to change it.

He once shared an article on Facebook about how accurate the article was about how Sagittarius was in bed. Seems he is a little too conversant with his Sagittarius side.

5. Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2021 at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

In classic Sagittarius fashion, the jet-setting vocalist leads a luxury lifestyle. Rita uses royalties from her music career to pay for exciting trips worldwide. Going on trips enables her to live in her proper Sagittarius form. The songstress was born on November 26, 1990.

6. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Julien Hekimian

The Yoga hit singer was born on December 1, 1985, and is accustomed to her Zodiac sign and birth chart overall. She posted on Twitter to her followers and fans highlighting her major three Zodiac signs, "Sagittarius with a moon in Gemini and Virgo rising. What does this mean?” It seems Janelle Monae is a combination of fire, air and earth signs.

7. Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The talented musician was born on December 2, 1991. In a tweet, he agrees that some of his because he is a Sagittarius, "I was just told that since I’m a Sagittarius, I am impossible and get bored easily. So rude and also true."

8. Jamie Foxx

Actor Jamie Foxx is seen ahead of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Foxx is a typical Sagittarius who follows the sign's tendency of learning with a need for truth and knowledge. He is a brilliant actor who knows how to get into character, especially biopics. His date of birth is December 13, 1967.

9. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends the LA premiere of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

The celebrity figure and wife to John legend was born on November 30, 1985. She is a favourite of many and comes to mind when you think of someone energetic, direct and spontaneous. These attributing characters make Chrissy the face of a typical Sagittarius.

10. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks on stage as Daymond John interviews her during the 2021 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Apollo Theater in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Tyra Banks was a model at the beginning of her career and did exceptionally well. She then progressed in her career by hosting talk shows and reality shows. As most renowned Sagittarius women are, she defines a triple threat. She celebrates her birthday as a Sagittarius on December 4.

11. Britney Spears

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Britney is an icon in the celebrity world, and she was born on December 2, 1981. Being a Sagittarius accounts for her rebellious nature when younger because people born under the sign are rebels.

12. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva in Downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Winter

Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001, with her Sun in the idealistic Fire sign of Sagittarius. Sagittarians are known for their unflinching honesty, and Eilish is no exception. She has been completely transparent about her depression, suicide ideation, anxiety, and abuse.

13. Jay-Z

Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur

The king of Hip-Hop is a Sagittarius, and it shows! He lives an expensive lifestyle and owns plenty of businesses. He has sold many rap albums and never misses on the list of Most Wealthy Celebrities published by Forbes. Jay-Z celebrates his birthday every December 4.

14. Tiffany Haddish

Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Tiffany is a Sagittarius of December, born on December 3, 1979. Amongst all the zodiac signs, he is regarded as the most talented sign, and Tiffany Haddish screams talent. The multi-hyphenate has won Emmys for acting, stand-up comedy, and writing.

15. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool

The actor was born on December 18, 1963. Brad’s life as an actor fits well with his zodiac character because he doesn’t mind travelling. He doesn't require the stability of a home or the routine that comes with regular work.

16. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

The popular songstress was born on December 13, 1989, and has reached great fame in her career. She has no reservations about going her way, embracing the full Sagittarius energy.

17. Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

The Vampire Diaries actor was born on December 8, 1978. His star sign describes him as curious, energetic, optimistic and enthusiastic. It is seen to be true in his movie characters, which gives him a definite pass as a Sagittarius.

18. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

The best female rapper could not miss out on the list of female Sagittarius celebrities. That's right! The rapper is known for her bluntness and self-sufficiency, ultimately becoming an icon for women empowerment. She was born on December 8, 1982.

19. Regina Hall

Regina Hall attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Regina was born on December 12, 1970, and is a well-known actress. It's common knowledge that actors must get energy from other people while on set. This comes easy to Regina Hall because she is an extrovert and has some humorous abilities. Sagittarius is known to be extroverts and humorous.

20. Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz speaks onstage during the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Zoe, the celebrity, was born on December 1, 1988. This prominent star aligns with the fire sign's basic attributes, describing herself as a "social butterfly, flighty, and late."

21. Lucy Liu

Actress Lucy Liu speaks during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Why Women Kill” at The Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Lucy Liu displayed a lot of energy while acting in Charlie's Angels, likely attributed to her personality. The actress was born on December 2, 1968.

22. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Petit

Amanda's birth date is December 3, 1985, and she is known for her role in Mean Girls. As a Sagittarius, she is compassionate, evident in how she takes care of the many animals on her farm.

23. Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné attends the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation at Associated Television Int'l Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Some Sags can be argumentative and straightforward, including Raven-Symone. However, she has turned these traits into one of her biggest strengths. Raven is an activist who was a featured host on The View for a few years before launching her own children's television show.

24. Tina Turner

Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Franziska Krug

The singer, songwriter, and actress was born on November 26, 1939. She is described as a "wildfire" because she is not an average Sagittarius. Tina joins the list of Sagittarius rising celebrities because, apart from her sun sign, her ascendant/rising sign is also one.

25. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Russell, the husband of Ciara, was born on November 29, 1988. Russell's zodiac sign became a point of interest because of how well he treats Ciara. Many ladies now believe that Sagittarius men are the ones in a romantic relationship because they'll get treated similarly. Ciara is so lucky to be married one.

26. Offset

Rapper Offset speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Offset, a well-known rapper from the trio Migos, was born on December 14, 1991. Sagittarians are always up for a good time, and offset is always out to enjoy life. He is always seen in clubs partying on social media and throwing extravagant parties with his wife, Cardi B.

27. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

The American actress was born on November 22, 1984, right on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp. Scarlett's zodiac sign and birth chart suits her as her Scorpio moon gives a charismatic sex appeal and her sign brings out her deep-seated rebellion.

28. Mark Rufallo

US actor Mark Rufallo poses during a photocall for their film "Shutter Island" during the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Photo: John Macdougall

It seems activism is a thing with this Zodiac sign. This is true because Mark Rufallo, born November 22, 1967, is an activist and shows nothing but compassion in whatever he stands for.

29. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld visits ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

The star was born on December 11, 1996. Hailee is a millennial, so she knows she is a Sagittarius and how well it fits into her life and career. She did an interview where she talked about being a Sagittarius. Sagittarius recognizes Sagittarius, and it's no surprise that Hailee is friends with Taylor Swift. The two celebrities are Sagittarians and sure have a lot in common.

30. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Vanessa was born on December 14, 1988, making her a Sagittarius. Sags need independence in whatever they do, and that's how Vanessa lives. She is a fashionista and festival style icon whose fashion displays independence and non-conformity most stylishly.

Sagittarius season takes place between November 22 and December 21. People born under this star sign tend to be passionate, creative and unapologetic. They love to pursue adventure and experience everything that life has to offer. Sagittarius celebrities carry all these traits and more.

