Seasoned actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu has opened up about her move to the UK and why she refuses to return to Ghana

The 'Cantata' star explained that the moment she stepped foot in the United Kingdom was the start of her finding happiness

Many people were excited to see Julie Juu, while others talked about her wig, outfit, and heavy makeup at the music festival

Ghanaian actress Abena Achiaa, aka Julie Juu, opened up about why she relocated to the UK in a video while showing off her extravagant fashion style at the Ghana Party in the Park.

Julie Juu had an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, at the grounds of Ghana Party in the Park in the UK on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Julie Juu on moving to the UK

In the interview, she explained that, like many of her compatriots, she relocated to the UK because she did not enjoy living in Ghana.

Julie Juu stated that she had been living in the UK for over 10 years, and it all started because one of her two children had graduated from school there, which she unfortunately missed because she was in Ghana.

She said that she eventually made it to the UK for an event dubbed Family Day, and when she got there, she loved the place.

She added that one thing that solidified her decision not to return was that her late husband, Bosom Pra, passed on and she was unhappy in Ghana.

Speaking about life abroad, the Cantata star actress said things were going well, unlike in Ghana.

"Ever since I stepped foot in the UK over 10 years ago, it was only in 2023, that I returned. The reason was I had not missed Ghana."

Below is the video of Julie Juu in the UK:

Reactions to video of Julie Juu

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the interview Julie Juu had in the UK with Zionfelix on Instagram:

nanaaba.arthur said:

"Zion the woman says she stayed in UK because she had lost her husband and wasn’t happy here and you are still asking why she hasn’t come to Ghana eeiiii 😂"

vidashbeautyclinix said:

"Dats de truth"

fafali.sap said:

"Mother of wig slay queens of da 90s"

fxk_ubitch said:

"Ne colors hair bi"

stegor233 said:

"Oh she was married to bosom pra? Never knew that"

ritaakwaah said:

"The seniormost slayer"

__maame_b said:

"Abena Achiaa won’t change 😂😂😂with this clown wig 😂😂😂😂pioneer paa."

