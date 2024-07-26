The seventh edition of E.L's Best African Rapper (BAR) series was announced a day before its official release

BAR 7 features heavyweights like M.anifest and exciting new talents like AraTheJay

The rapper excited Ghanaian hip-hop fans with the surprise announcement, which comes a decade after the first BAR dropped

Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, popularly known as E.L., released the seventh instalment of his infamous BAR series on July 26.

The 2016 Artiste of The Year announced the 13-track project on social media a day before its official release.

Scores of hip-hop fans have taken to social media to share their admiration for E.L.'s BAR 7.

E.L to host a pre-release party

From singing in church to becoming one of Ghana's most revered voices in hip hop and hiplife, E.L. is heralded for his rap, production and singing prowess.

The BAR series debuted in 2014, featuring Sarkodie, M.anifest and his Skillions cronies Joey B, C-Real and Shaker. With its annual concert, the project kickstarted a hip-hop movement that gave rise to several other rap stars.

A decade after the first BAR, E.L. is still on the mission of platforming Ghana's most promising talents. The upcoming B.A.R album will feature Lyrical Joe, AraTheJay and Jean Feier.

The rapper has disappointingly not been consistent with his annual BAR experience. In an interview with 3 Music TV's Culture Daily last year, he explained that,

"I want BAR concert to look a certain way. The last BAR concert didn't look that way. I had to cool down and get this thing right. My mum always tells me if you're going to do something, you have to do it to the best of his abilities."

Ahead of BAR 7's release, the rapper behind Ghanaian classics like Koko, recently sampled by French singer Dadju, announced a pre-release party with a select few lucky fans at a coded venue.

