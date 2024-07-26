Rapper EL has opened up about his relationship status in a recent interview with 3FM AJ Akuoko-Sarpong

The radio presenter asked if the rapper still belonged to Ghana's eligible bachelor category

The rapper established that he was off the market but didn't specify if he had tied the knot privately

Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, popularly known as EL., has shed more light on his personal and love life.

From singing in church to becoming one of Ghana's most revered voices in hip hop and hiplife, EL is heralded for his rap, production and singing prowess.

In a recent interview building up to his new album, the rapper spoke about his relationship for the first time since his return to music.

EL confirms he is off the market

According to EL, he is not an eligible bachelor, despite fans having no idea who the rapper's lucky partner might be.

EL keeps a low profile with his family and relationships. Rumours about his relationship with media personality Berla Mundi emerged in 2016. Both the rapper and have denied the rumours.

That notwithstanding, he claims to be a victim of extreme fan love, especially from some female fans.

Speaking to AJ Sarpong, EL recounted an experience where a female fan scaled his wall just to catch his attention. He said,

"I've had people jump over my wall to come to my home when I was in North Kaneshie just to come and knock on my bedroom window."

EL enlists 8 Ghanaians for BAR 7

EL had released the seventh instalment of his beloved BAR series. The rapper excited Ghanaian hip-hop fans with the surprise announcement a decade after the first BAR dropped.

The project debuted in 2014 with an annual music experience, kickstarting a hip-hop movement that produced several talents, including KevTheTopic and Jean Feier.

Ahead of BAR 7's release, the rapper behind Ghanaian classics like Koko, recently sampled by French singer Dadju, announced a pre-release party with a select few lucky fans at a coded venue.

