Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is part of the move to provide affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana

The government is partnering with seven companies to deliver affordable 5G mobile internet

These companies are expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is part of a move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

Ambani's Radisys Corp has been granted a license by the government and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani (L) and Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ghana, and Mr Arun Bhikshesvaran (R), along with other dignities in Mumbai, India.

Source: Getty Images

Next-Gen InfraCo is made up of seven companies: Radisys, Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

Bloomberg reported that Next-Gen InfraCo plans to start operations by the end of 2024 and will offer 5G broadband services to mobile operators and internet service providers in Ghana.

Ghana's leading telco, MTN Ghana, is not participating in this shared 5G infrastructure. In 2021, MTN announced its readiness to roll out a 5G in Ghana.

However, the National Communications Authority refused to grant MTN the license to go 5G.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029. The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

Telecel new on the Ghana telco scene

Vodafone Ghana permanently transitioned into Telecel Ghana on March 12, 2024, following government approval.

The telco has said this change marks a strategic move to expand economic access to communication services nationwide.

Telecel Ghana assumed control over various operations previously managed by Vodafone, including fixed telephone lines, internet services and cash transfer services.

The Telecel Group acquired a 70 percent majority stake in Vodafone Ghana.

MTN increases product prices

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings on November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, and regular bundles.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

