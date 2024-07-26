Mikel John Obi has rejected the idea of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola becoming the next England coach

The former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder gave a 'mental' explanation of his assertion on his podcast

Aside from Guardiola, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerard, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe have been linked with the role

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi has chimed in on the rumours swirling around Pep Guardiola possibly taking on the role of England's national team manager.

The Three Lions coaching position became vacant after the 2024 European Championship final, with Gareth Southgate stepping down following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Former Chelsea star, Mikel John Obi, reckons that Pep Guardiola is not the ideal candidate to manage the Three Lions of England. Photos by Darren Walsh and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

With Southgate's departure, the English FA is now on the hunt for his replacement, Eurosport reports.

Among the names being considered are Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, and immediate-past Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

However, the possibility of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola taking the helm has particularly excited Three Lions fans.

Obi Mikel explains why Guardiola can't manage England

Offering his perspective, Obi Mikel, who spent a significant portion of his career in England, believes Guardiola might not be the perfect fit for the job.

The former Nigerian international suggests that Pep's deep-seated passion for the game and his preference for the week-to-week action of club football might be a hurdle for taking on a national team role.

"I don't see Jurgen taking the job, definitely not. He's a manager who loves a day-to-day kind of job. And Pep as well," the 37-year-old said on his 'The Obi One' podcast, as cited by Tribuna.

"You can't tell Pep to sit for months and months without doing anything. He'll go crazy.

"He'll go mental. We know how much he lives and breathes football," Mikel concluded.

Scholes disagrees with Mikel, endorses Guardiola for England role

While Mikel reckons that Pep Guardiola will not be the ideal replacement for Southgate, legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has a different opinion, as reported by YEN.com.gh.

Scholes, who played for England from 1997 to 2004, has expressed his preference for Man City's Pep Guardiola.

He believes that a manager of Guardiola's calibre could elevate the team and lead them to success.

Source: YEN.com.gh