A fire has razed a hostel serving students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it has severely damaged the building, which was used as a student hostel.

The KNUST Students' Representative Council is arranging accommodation for students displaced by the fire.

Joy News reported that the fire destroyed at least nine rooms.

Some reports indicated the fire started in a single room before it quickly spread throughout the building.

The KNUST Students' Representative Council (SRC) has temporarily accommodated the affected students at their own hostel.

In a Twitter post, the SRC president, Osei Yvonne Adobea, confirmed that no students had been injured in the fire and that the affected individuals are safe.

"The SRC has arranged temporary accommodation for them at the SRC hostel. Students are urged to follow safety protocols, and thanks are extended to the KNUST Fire Department for their swift response. The SRC is committed to supporting those affected during this difficult time."

Concerns over KNUST hostel fees

KNUST hostels were already in the news because of their hostel fees.

A notice circulated that hostel fees, particularly in Brunei, have been increased by more than GH¢1,000 per academic year.

Many students complained about the new increment, taking to social media to vent their frustration with the management of the school.

KNUST student designs a mobile app for booking hostels

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Frimpong, a student at KNUST, has designed a mobile app for booking hostels.

The bright university student said the app would help students find accommodation with the 'touch of a button'.

Frimpong also planned to expand the use of the app to other universities in Ghana, but was limited to KNUST students for now.

