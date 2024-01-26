A man met ex-Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu at his graduation and shared his admiration for him

In a video posted online, the man said many people at the graduation were fighting to take pictures with the legend

Agyeman Badu was part of Ghana's national team for many years after playing in the U-20 team that won the World Cup in Eygpt in 2009

A man had the incredible opportunity to meet former Black Stars midfielder Agyeman Badu at his graduation ceremony.

In a video circulating social media, the meeting allowed the man to express his admiration for Badu's achievements.

He said everyone in the congregation was rushing to take a picture with the Ghanaian legend simply because, during his time playing for the Black Stars, he wore his heart on his sleeves.

Man meets ex-Black Stars player Agyeman Badu at his graduation

He further questioned whether Ghanaians would do the same for the current Black Stars players.

He feels the current players playing for the nation only care about the monetary benefits associated with playing for the national team and are not as patriotic enough as their predecessors were.

I came for my graduation and I noticed one thing. Behind me is the legend Agyeman Badu. You see, everyone is fighting to take a picture with him, just for one thing. During his days with the Black Stars, he'd kill himself for the team and we appreciate it that is why we are all taking a picture with him. Now ask yourself, the current Black Stars players, will they get this same attention? he asked

Watch video below:

Netizens react to the video

Yen.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians who commented on the video

@Junior Awaga said:

Bitter truth

@Iben Elsōn said:

Legend thank you for all you have done for Ghana

@Efya Ruth said:

Oh yes, Ghanaians will still take pictures with the current team

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu's wife graduates from the University Of Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, that Ageyman Badu's wife, Regitta Afua Arthur, has bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana.

She received an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Project Management after completing studies at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

