Black Stars: Chris Hughton Joins Team On Trip To Ghana, Looks Unhappy At Airport, Video Trends
- A video showing the moment the Black Stars contingent arrived in the country has gone viral
- Coach Chris Hughton, who was part of the contingent despite his dismissal, looked sad as he left the Kotoka International Airport
- Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the arrival of the players and the former Black Stars coach
Chris Hughton, despite being relieved of his duties as Black Stars coach, was part of the contingent that arrived in the country following their early exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations at the group stages.
A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the team touched down at the Kotoka International Airport amid cheers from onlookers who were delighted to see the players.
As they exited the airport, Chris Hughton showed no signs of joy or excitement as he kept a straight face and conversed with an official of the team.
Some players like Antoine Semenyo and Dede Ayew posed for photographs with onlookers at the Kotoka Airport.
At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Black Stars are back", had raked in over 1700 likes and 34 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the arrival of Chris Hughton and the Black Stars
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the demeanour of the players.
Lisa commented:
Awww hmmm sadness and shyness on their faces
KonlanLizzy22 wrote:
Welcome home okay it is well with us everything happens for a reason
AKUAWIGS @Alpha Female reacted:
They looked scared till they realized nobody even have their time
akuabrago22 added:
Went with Kente ,came back with Comboo and school bag . Am the one doing u people
Essien named as a possible candidate for the Black Stars job
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has been named as one of the people available to take over as the head of the Black Stars.
Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, in a video on TikTok said the former Chelsea player was available for the role.
He said the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark would agree to a salary range of $50,000 to $60,000.
