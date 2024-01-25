A video showing the moment the Black Stars contingent arrived in the country has gone viral

Coach Chris Hughton, who was part of the contingent despite his dismissal, looked sad as he left the Kotoka International Airport

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the arrival of the players and the former Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton, despite being relieved of his duties as Black Stars coach, was part of the contingent that arrived in the country following their early exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations at the group stages.

A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the team touched down at the Kotoka International Airport amid cheers from onlookers who were delighted to see the players.

As they exited the airport, Chris Hughton showed no signs of joy or excitement as he kept a straight face and conversed with an official of the team.

Some players like Antoine Semenyo and Dede Ayew posed for photographs with onlookers at the Kotoka Airport.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Black Stars are back", had raked in over 1700 likes and 34 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the arrival of Chris Hughton and the Black Stars

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the demeanour of the players.

Lisa commented:

Awww hmmm sadness and shyness on their faces

KonlanLizzy22 wrote:

Welcome home okay it is well with us everything happens for a reason

AKUAWIGS @Alpha Female reacted:

They looked scared till they realized nobody even have their time

akuabrago22 added:

Went with Kente ,came back with Comboo and school bag . Am the one doing u people

Essien named as a possible candidate for the Black Stars job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has been named as one of the people available to take over as the head of the Black Stars.

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, in a video on TikTok said the former Chelsea player was available for the role.

He said the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark would agree to a salary range of $50,000 to $60,000.

