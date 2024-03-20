The 2024 WASSCE for school candidates will now be written from August 5, to September 27, 2024

The Ghana Education Service released a circular to district heads of education outlining the new dates

The 2024 WASSCE for school candidates will now be written from August 5, to September 27, 2024.

Similarly, the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is scheduled for July 8, to July 12, 2024.

The new dates were communicated to regional education directors in a circular. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Graphic Online confirmed these changes from the Ghana Education Service.

The new timetable for the WASSCE is an update on the previously announced schedule of July 1 to August 31, 2024.

The new WASSCE dates were communicated to regional education directors in a circular dated March 12, 2024.

The circular urged regional directors of education to communicate the information to all heads of schools.

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs of the West African Examinations Council, also confirmed the change and said the country would continue with the Ghana Only Version of the WASSCE for student candidates.

The Ghana Education Service recently released the list of approved subjects for the upcoming BECE.

The service outlined subject choices under mandatory, elective and optional categories.

The mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design.

Ghanaian languages are classified as elective subjects, while French, Arabic, and English are optional subjects.

Unplaced BECE graduates given second chance by new enrollment drive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that qualified BECE graduates who were not placed had the option of visiting an education office to be processed for admission.

Such persons include female candidates at home because of childbirth despite passing the examination.

Six hundred thousand nine hundred candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females, sat for the 2023 BECE.

Some candidates who were not placed were suspected of cheating during the exam.

WAEC said some scripts of 22,270 candidates were withheld over reported cases of mass cheating.

According to WAEC, these results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

