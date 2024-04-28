Comedian Waris has expressed his willingness to partner with a company to protest against the unpredictable power disruptions in parts of Accra

The comic personality stated that he would only take to the streets to express his dissatisfaction with the current circumstances if compensated financially

Netizens who reacted to a video highlighting his remarks passionately descended on the comedian

Ghanaian comic star Comedian Waris has stated that he’s prepared to demonstrate against the unpredictable power outages in parts of Accra only if offered money.

There have been increasing calls for Ghanaians to take to the streets to vent their spleens against the intermittent power supply (dumsor).

During an interview on United Showbiz, Comedian Waris explained his willingness to partner with any company interested in fronting and financing a protest against dumsor.

Comedian Waris explains demand for money

The entertainer stated that he would not respond to requests to join a protest against dumsor by a fellow artiste or anybody if he could not determine whether the person had been paid to attend the demonstration.

''I will join the dumsor demonstration only if offered money,'' he told the host, MzGee.

The comedian said he would prefer if a company sponsored the protest to cash out from it.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail video about Comedian Waris

The video in which Comedian Waris confidently shared his views on the unstable power supply prompted reactions online. Many descended on him.

Plus_s posted:

He has said the truth....Now no pay no go.

Xtainlilchy said:

U want to get paid before you join a protest that will address the issue of that is also affecting u…some African thinks retrogressively sorry

Elcoco8725 commented:

Why bring daft people on a show to express ignorance for the consumption of your followers?

Terrykojozuta reacted:

See how A plus they size am.

Muzamill_abdul asked:

What brand is he talking about?

The1957news posted:

It must not always be about the money! The fact that someone goes to take money to do such a thing doesn’t doesn’t is the right thing to do. It’s unfortunate that this presentation of yours will go a long way to affect your hard-earned brand than you can imagine. Not all things are appropriate to be said in the public domain as a brand.

Iamosagyefonuel_ink commented:

Slow now we see them ooooh.

David_deladem asked:

Ebi so this boy Dey?

ECG Dismisses calls for load-shedding timetable despite daily power cuts

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that despite recent power interruptions, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

The company said that the current challenges with the power supply in the country do not require a load-shedding timetable, as in the power crisis between 2014 and 2015.

