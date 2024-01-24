Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's wife, Regitta Arthur, has graduated with a Master's degree

Regitta was awarded an EMBA in Project Management by the University of Ghana Business School on Wednesday, January 24

Her posts on social media announcing her new milestone were received with many congratulatory messages from her well-wishers

Regitta Afua Arthur, the lady who recently got married to former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has bagged a Master's degree.

Agyemang Badu's wife was among the graduates at a special congregation of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Agyemang Badu's wife has bagged a Master's degree from Legon Photo source: @affua_agyemanbadu

Source: Instagram

She received an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Project Management after completing studies at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Regitta broke the news of her latest achievement on her Instagram page by sharing videos from her ceremony.

The videos showed Regitta rocking a colourful kente gown. Later, she covered up with an academic gown and threw a sash on it.

Another video showed the academic gown before Mrs Badu donned it.

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories showing her husband at the congregation venue.

Admirers congratulate Agyemang Badu's wife on her Master's degree

The posts shared by Mrs Badu garnered many congratulatory messages on her page.

m3sh3bi said:

Dash me one of your dress k3k3. Whaaaaat, showing us how it’s done

thelady_rosy said:

Gorgeous congratulations Mrs

official_miss_ama_adepa said:

Giving classy level ❤️ congratulations

chary_brave said:

No oo

irene_empressone said:

Congratulations sis

Agyeman Badu's pretty wife stuns in white lace dress after wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported how Agyeman Badu and the gorgeous Regitta held a plush Thanksgiving party after their viral wedding ceremony.

Regitta, wore a stunning white dress and stylish fascinator to complete her beautiful look for the night.

Ghanaian businessman Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club looked dapper in designer outfits at the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh