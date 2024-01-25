Black Stars: Kudus, Nuamah Get Nice Reception At Kotoka Airport, Ofori Refuses To Join The Team
- A video showing the moment the players arrived at the Kotoka International Airport has gone viral online
- Players like Kudus and Semenyo posed for pictures with workers and some onlookers at the airport
- Many people who thronged the comment section commended certain players for their performance in the tournament
A Ghanaian lady working at the Kotoka Airport was left feeling starstruck when the Black Stars arrived after their elimination from the AFCON 2023 tournament.
Taking to TikTok, the young lady @phatybaidoo5, in a video, showed photos she took with the players as they arrived at the Kotoka Airport.
Despite suffering a humiliating exit from the competition, players like Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Smenyo and Lawrence Ati Zigi wore bright smiles as they posed for pictures with the lady.
Black Stars: Chris Hughton joins team on trip to Ghana; looks unhappy at Kotoka airport, video trends
She then revealed to a commenter that the team's first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, did not travel with the team on their return to Ghana.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 47 comments.
Watch the video:
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their pinions on the arrival of the Black Stars.
Jnr Mafiacommented:
Why you did not see Dede Ayew to take a picture with him
Spicy Thunder stated:
u people are part of their downfall in the Afcon
Piesie wrote:
Amarty y3 real bra panin
Bullionvan_1 reacted:
Advantage of working at the airport. Chance to meet celebrities and famous people
Lil Win fumes over Black Stars' exit from AFCON
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has lashed out at the Black stars after their exit from the ongoing AFCON.
He said some players called him to explain what happened at the Black Stars camp during the AFCON tournament.
The John and John actor added that his decision to tone down on the Black Stars and direct his frustrations at the Ghana Football Association was due to his conversations with some people.
Lil Win concluded by calling for some members of the GFA to resign from their positions.
