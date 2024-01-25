A video showing the moment the players arrived at the Kotoka International Airport has gone viral online

Players like Kudus and Semenyo posed for pictures with workers and some onlookers at the airport

Many people who thronged the comment section commended certain players for their performance in the tournament

A Ghanaian lady working at the Kotoka Airport was left feeling starstruck when the Black Stars arrived after their elimination from the AFCON 2023 tournament.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @phatybaidoo5, in a video, showed photos she took with the players as they arrived at the Kotoka Airport.

Lady takes photos with players of the Black Stars Photo credit: @phatybaidoo5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite suffering a humiliating exit from the competition, players like Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Smenyo and Lawrence Ati Zigi wore bright smiles as they posed for pictures with the lady.

She then revealed to a commenter that the team's first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, did not travel with the team on their return to Ghana.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 47 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their pinions on the arrival of the Black Stars.

Jnr Mafiacommented:

Why you did not see Dede Ayew to take a picture with him

Spicy Thunder stated:

u people are part of their downfall in the Afcon

Piesie wrote:

Amarty y3 real bra panin

Bullionvan_1 reacted:

Advantage of working at the airport. Chance to meet celebrities and famous people

Lil Win fumes over Black Stars' exit from AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has lashed out at the Black stars after their exit from the ongoing AFCON.

He said some players called him to explain what happened at the Black Stars camp during the AFCON tournament.

The John and John actor added that his decision to tone down on the Black Stars and direct his frustrations at the Ghana Football Association was due to his conversations with some people.

Lil Win concluded by calling for some members of the GFA to resign from their positions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh