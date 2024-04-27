Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has stated that he is unfazed by some prophets' death predictions against him

Kofi Kinaata stated on record that he is a Christian who makes his supplications known to God so he will answer his prayers

Some social media users have commented on a trending video as Kofi Kinaata performs his new song for the first time

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly called Kofi Kinaata, has commented on the death prophecies videos about his life circulating on social media.

The Things Fall Apart hitmaker Kofi Kinaata disclosed in an interview with Joy Prime's morning show host, Roselyn Felli, that he always prays without ceasing and is not bothered by what he hears.

I don’t even want to talk about it. That’s what he has seen, and he’s saying it. Maybe me too; I have seen it, and I haven’t come out to say it.

I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places

Kofi Kinaata rocks designer outfits as he performs Effiakuma Broken Heart for the first time

Kofi Kinaata won hearts as he performed his new song, Efiakuma Broken Heart, during an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Ghanaians react as Kofi Kinaata performs Effikuma Broken Heart at Kwadwo Seldon studios

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

awra_akua stated:

He’s so Gentle

nanaba3490 stated:

I really love this song Effiekuma's Broken heart

Ephyacripson stated:

Waiting for the interview

nellyephraim5 stated:

Dude is so humble

Khojolyfjacket stated:

King Of Good Music ❤️

yayayoung2020 stated:

Very emotional and hard one too ❤️ @kinaatagh mur

kweku_pee_ stated:

@kinaatagh what did she say?we wanna know

kofi_ennuson stated:

This song is different

r34l_._ stated:

Pen game top top

nanaba3490 stated:

Taadi we dey

10kvibekvng stated:

I just love this guy

king_emmy_music stated:

Correct Heartbreak tune

