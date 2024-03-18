University Of Ghana Suspends Interim Assessment Following Internet Outages

The University of Ghana has suspended online interim assessments for students due the internet outages.

The school has also suspended online lectures until further notice, according to Joy News reports

Damage to undersea data cables is reported to have caused the widespread disruption to internet services

The University of Ghana has been forced to cancel the online Interim Assessment for students due the internet outages.

The school has also suspended online lectures until further notice.

Damage to undersea data cables is reported to have caused the widespread disruption to internet services

Source: Getty Images

Joy News cited sections of a letter from the University of Ghana lecturers to their students in a report.

“Dear students, due to the internet connectivity issue being currently experienced, the IA will not be held as scheduled from March 16 to March 17. We will monitor the situation and announce a new day during the course of the week.”

Reports indicate that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

In Ghana, citizens have been unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Bank transfers and mobile money transactions were also reported to be affected.

Banks in Ghana have offered assurances to stakeholders for the disruption in internet banking service following the internet outage.

The Ghana Association of Bankers confirmed that digital service delivery has been affected by the outage.

The association assured that it would continue to work with internet service providers to resolve the problem.

The National Communications Authority said it will take a minimum of five weeks to restore internet services fully.

Importers and freight forwarders demand alternatives

YEN.com.gh reported that importers and freight forwarders are demanding a plan B from the government as internet outages at the Port frustrate clearing processes.

Importers are accruing demurrage and extra charges for rent and storage as a result of the delays.

They have urged the Shippers Authority to intervene on their behalf to prevent further increases in charges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh