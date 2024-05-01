TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared yet another wholesome moment with her on-screen uncle, Akroebeto

The duo didn't fail to captivate their fans with humour when they reconnected

Akrobeto dropped a new English term as he attempted to describe her niece with sweltering words

Ghanaian broadcaster and media executive Nana Aba Anamoah and the host of UTV's Real News show have stunned the internet with yet another wholesome moment.

Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video of her vibing with Akrobeto as they prepare for UTV's holiday edition broadcast.

The hilarious video has caught the attention of many fans who continue to look forward to such moments.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Akrobeto admiring each other Photo source: X/TheNanaAbaAnamoah

Akrobeto invents new English term

Ghanaian comedian and Kumawood actor behind UTV's satiric show, Real News, Akrobeto, real name Akwasi Boadi, has become known for his hilarious attempt to speak fluent English on live TV.

While exchanging pleasantries with Nana Aba Anamoah, Akrobeto described Nana Aba Anamoah as cute and "acculate."

In the hilarious video, Akrobeto established that "accurate" was a term for an individual who could sleep restfully.

The interaction cracked the ribs of Nana Aba Anamoah and scores of fans who have begun requesting more of such moments.

Netizens react to Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah's hilarious moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they thronged the comments section to drool over the bond between Nana Aba Anamoah and Akrobeto.

@yaw_preach said:

If those who sleep well are called accurate wat about those who can’t sleep well pls ask for me

@ericboatenggh wrote:

Is the acculate for me

@ASM_Official1 noted:

Today wofa is not wearing his Gucci glasses

@Kwame_abc remarked:

Funny guys winning everywhere. I wish I was Akrobeto

@efe_espersen commented:

I feel very acculate paaa the weather is good anaa Wofa oo wofa

@KwabenaOA added:

I’d watch a show with these two

Nana Aba Anamoah and Akrobeto crack ribs on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UTV brought together Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah for a special edition, giving fans a New Year holiday treat.

Their time on live TV left many fans in stitches as Nana ba Anmoah tried to interact with her Akrobeto in English.

