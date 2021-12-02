Some Ghanaian students have achieved first-class from various universities as they emerged as the overall best students and valedictorians of their year group.

Although the 2020/2021 academic year has been fraught with uncertainties due to the prevailing pandemic, they overcame and bagged stellar grades.

They performed exceptionally in their fields of studies, from starting to finishing their degree programmes, graduating top of their class.

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton/Adjoa Asantewaa Koranteng/UCC

YEN.com.gh has compiled the names and photos of some five students who graduated as valedictorians with first-class from different universities.

1: Christine Selikem Lassey:

The brilliant Ghanaian lady graduated from the University of Ghana as the valedictorian with a finishing grade of 3.75. She completed Accra Girls Senior High School in 2017.

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: Christine Selikem Lassey/Facebook

2. Ali Inusah:

Ali Inusah emerged as the 2021 valedictorian during the 13th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). He bagged a first-class degree in Accounting at UPSA and made history as the 2021 Overall Best Student.

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: Umaru Sanda Amadu

3. Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton:

The alumna of Krobo Girls Krobo Girls' Senior High School swept a record of eight academic prizes out of 13 categories as she graduated from the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

She graduated as the 2021 valedictorian during the university’s sixth congregation on November 12 in Sokode-Lokoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton

4. Godfried Manu:

He graduated as the Overall Best Student and the 2021 valedictorian during the 53rd Congregation Ceremony of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: UCC

5. Adjoa Asantewaa Koranteng:

Koranteng graduated as the valedictorian from the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) with first-class honours in BSc. Business Administration (Management), achieving 44 A’s and 1 B+ out of 45 courses with a CGPA of 3.98 on a score of 4.0.

This won her the most coveted Moderator’s Special Award for Overall Best Graduating Student, making her the valedictorian of the 2021 graduating class.

Smart Brains: 5 Amazing Ghanaian Students who Graduated as Valedictorians with First-Class from University Photo credit: Adjoa Asantewaa Koranteng

Meet the 9 Students who Graduated with First-Class in law from Legon

Meanwhile, the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law have graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

