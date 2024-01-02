An SHS graduate is trending online as he opened up on his disappointment for not being able to gain admission to study at KNUST

He shared a screenshot of WASSCE result slip and as well the programmes he applied for at the university

Many who reacted to the post shared varying opinions on the matter with some pointing out where the problem was

A Senior High School graduate could not hide his frustration after he was denied admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.\ (KNUST).

Taking to Facebook, Miracle Erneston PeeYat shared a screenshot of his WASSCE result slip where he had A in two subjects, B in four subjects as well as a C4 and a D7 in one subject respectively.

Boy reacts as KNUST denies him admission Photo credit: @Miracle Erneston PeeYat/Facebook @PeopleImages/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He also shared a screenshot of his application forms and the programmes he applied for which included B.SC Computer Engineering, BSC Aerospace Engineering, BSC Computer Science and BSC Chemical Engineering all of which he was denied admission.

He wondered if there was still any chance that he could be given admission by the university despite the initial setback.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 100 likes and 68 comments.

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the KNUST applicant

Many people who reacted to the post were not optimistic about his chances of securing admission especially considering that he got D7 in Elective Maths.

Immanuel Paa Kwasi Pobee reacted:

But how can you pass physics and Core math but fail Emath

Carl Shady stated:

D7 in E-maths for engineering??

Simon Peter added:

D7 is not considered for the purpose of admission

Prince Makaveli indicated:

Charley the programmes you chose deiiiii mad ooooo, you really need higher grade. Like 07 to 10 at least

Oxford Yeboah

Because of the D7 in your elective Mathematics

KNUST freshman receives scholarship

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a medical student at KNUST, Sampson Dabanyi, has received a full scholarship to further his education.

He received support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a Shandong Gold Group Limited subsidiary.

Tang pledged to support Dabanyi's six-year medical education with an annual fund of GH¢20,000 to be paid in July yearly; GH¢10,000 will be delivered to the university.

The remaining GH¢10,000 will be given to the learner for his upkeep.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh