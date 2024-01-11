A JHS graduate who became has internet sensation after her interview went viral has opened up on the SHS she gained admission to

The fluent teen secured admission to study at Abomosu STEM SHS at Abomosu in the Eastern Region

She revealed that her decision to opt for the school is because of the courses the school offers

The Ghanaian girl who rose to fame recently after she repeatedly used the word 'affirmative' in an interview has gained admission to study at Abomosu Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Senior High School.

Affirmative Girl gains admission to stem school Photo credit: @mc_nanaday @Pulse Ghana/TikTok

The JHS graduate made the disclosure in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mc_nanaday.

Quizzed on why she chose that school, the intelligent teen who put her eloquence on display revealed that she always wanted to attend a STEM SHS adding the school she chose was one of the best STEM schools in the country.

She also added the courses offered at the school were also a motivating factor that informed her decision.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1200 likes and 21 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the girl on gaining admission to her preferred school. Others also expressed surprise that Ghana has STEM schools.

Nana Akua Papabi commented:

Eiiii this My 1st time hearing STEM school

Mz Mawuena wrote:

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ Snr high is now a STEM school as well.

K_Gee reacted:

Wow I never knew this was real. STEM school in Ghana? You see if our leaders start to think smart like this, we won’t insult them. These are the little things we’ve been asking for.

aishamuktar wrote:

She looks different. Is she really the affirmative girl?

Affirmative girl says she wants to be a surgeon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported teen sensation known as the "Affirmative" girl has said she wants to be a surgeon.

In a video sighted on YouTube, the young girl revealed that her ambition to become a cosmetic and plastic surgeon was due to a personal experience during her childhood.

The aspiring surgeon aims to find solutions for people dealing with diseases and physical abnormalities.

