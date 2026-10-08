GH UniCol NSMQ Hype has highlighted Edward Anato’s academic achievements in a tribute following his death

The late Presbyterian SHS, Bompata contestant had reportedly secured a scholarship before his passing

He was expected to report to the University of Cape Coast to pursue Computer Science on October 13

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Details of late Presbyterian SHS, Bompata contestant Edward Anato’s academic achievements and university plans have emerged following his death.

Edward Anato’s scholarship and UCC Computer Science admission emerge after his death. Image credit: NSMQGhana, Nana Boakye Yiadom

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok tribute, GH UniCol NSMQ Hype remembered the National Science and Maths Quiz quarter-finalist as a promising student who devoted long nights to preparing for the competition.

Anato represented his school in the 2026 NSMQ, helping his team reach the quarter-finals.

Edward Anato’s academic achievements highlighted

According to GH UniCol NSMQ Hype, Anato excelled in Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Elective Mathematics, recording a 70 per cent average.

The page also described him as the fourth-best contestant, fourth-fastest contestant and third-fastest mathematics student at the NSMQ quarter-finals, although it did not provide the basis for these rankings.

The tribute said he had recently secured a scholarship, without naming the provider or outlining its terms.

Recalling his commitment to the quiz, the page wrote:

“Never slept through August & September preparing for NSMQ.”

It followed with an emotional farewell:

“Went in October to rest... He now rests in perfect peace.”

Edward Anato was preparing to attend UCC

Before his death, Anato was expected to begin studying Computer Science at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Check out the TikTok post below:

He was due to report on October 13, taking the next step towards his ambition of pursuing the programme.

His chemistry teacher, Nana Boakye Yiadom, recalled those plans while mourning him on TikTok.

He wrote:

“I wish you were still alive to pursue your computer science program. Oh God, he was supposed to report to school on 13th October. May your soul rest in peace. I am coming to pay my last respects to you.”

The NSMQ organisers also confirmed Anato’s death, remembering the Bompata quarter-finalist for his curiosity, courage and brilliance.

Lutterodt's aunt shares his cause of death

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the late KETASCO star's aunt's account of how her nephew died.

Celestina Lutterodt disclosed that the passing of the brilliant 19-year-old boy was not natural.

She added that the NSMQ contestant was poisoned by his friends in school.

James Lutterodt, who had successfully gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon, was scheduled to continue his education abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh