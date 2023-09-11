A video of James Lutterodt's aunt speaking about the passing of the 19-year-old has gone viral

Celestina Lutterodt revealed that the NSMQ star was poisoned by friends while he was in school

Netizens who saw the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family on their loss

An aunt of the late James Lutterodt has gone public regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of the 19-year-old, who was laid to rest on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Celestina Lutteorodt, the younger sister of James Lutterodt's father, in an interview with Ghana News TV on YouTube, alleged that James Lutterodt was poisoned by his friends through his drink while he was in school.

James Lutterodt was poisoned Photo credit: @Nana Sefa Hwenebobo/Facebook @Ghana News TV/YouTube @jameslutterodt/Instagram

Looking visibly sad, the middle-aged woman clad in a black dress alleged the late University of Ghana student disclosed this piece of information to the family when he became seriously ill.

"When we got to the hospital, James revealed that his friends at school poured a substance into his sobolo drink".

Quizzed whether the family had done any spiritual consultation regarding this disclosure, Madam Celestine answered no.

"We are Christians, and if someone is behind his death, we leave it to God."

At the time of the report, the video had gathered over 1,000 views and 9 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the revelation by James Lutterodt's aunt

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family of James Lutterodt.

@salomeykoi8963 indicated:

May his gentle soul rest in peace

@favoursmyth4802 commented:

Rest on well James! Good night! May the Lord comfort all his loved ones.

@MaureenMensahArthur stated:

Hmmm so sad. Life is not fair. What kind of world are we living in.

Mahama mourns James Lutterodt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving family of James Lutterodt, a former student of Ketasco, who died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

