Nana Boakye Yiadom has mourned Edward Anato in a series of emotional TikTok tributes

The chemistry teacher recalled the late contestant’s sacrifices for Presby SHS, Bompata and their time in the laboratory

He also reflected on Edward’s computer science dream and his October 13 university reporting date

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Nana Boakye Yiadom, the chemistry teacher of late Presbyterian SHS, Bompata NSMQ contestant Edward Anato, has shared emotional tributes recalling his student’s dedication, their laboratory bond and his university ambitions.

Edward Anato’s chemistry teacher recalls their bond after his death. Image credit: Nana Boakye Yiadom

Source: UGC

Through several TikTok posts, Yiadom expressed disbelief over Edward’s death and remembered the effort he put into representing the school in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In one post featuring a photograph from the competition, he wrote:

“I can't control myself.... why so soon, Edward Anato? May your soul rest in peace”

Edward Anato's chemistry teacher grieves him

In a longer tribute, Yiadom described Edward as the school’s “NSMQ warrior”, praising his sacrifices and remembering how he helped prepare solutions for chemistry practicals.

He also acknowledged the grief of others connected to the school’s quiz team. His tribute read:

“To our NSMQ warrior - you didn't just answer questions, you carried our school on your back. Your sacrifice, late nights, and courage made us proud. you made history for yourself and the school but so sad that you are gone and gone forever. you were always with me in the chemistry lab, helping me to prepare my solution for practicals so why. it's not easy for us at all especially tuga, Roland, Amoh, Einstein and myself not forgetting the other PRESEC-B NSMQ TEAM MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PEACE”

Check out the TikTok post below:

The message recalled both Edward’s contribution to the school’s competition campaign and the everyday support he offered his teacher away from the quiz stage.

Yiadom mourns Edward’s university dream

In another post, Yiadom shared a photograph of Edward on a canopy walkway and reflected on the computer science programme he had hoped to pursue.

The teacher revealed that Edward was expected to report to university on October 13 and said he intended to pay his last respects.

He wrote:

“I wish you are still alive to pursue your computer science program. oh God he was supposed to report to school on 13th October. may your soul rest in peace. I am coming to pay my last respect for you”

Check out the TikTok post below:

Edward helped Presbyterian SHS, Bompata reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 NSMQ. Organisers have confirmed his death, remembering his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance.

Yiadom’s posts offer a personal account of the student behind those performances, remembering his work for the school and the future he had planned.

Mahama mourns James Lutterodt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving family of James Lutterodt, a former student of Ketasco, who died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

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Source: YEN.com.gh