The NSMQ has confirmed the death of Edward Anato, who represented Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, in 2026

Organisers paid tribute to the quarter-finalist, remembering his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance

He allegedly died in a car accident, but the official announcement did not confirm the cause of death

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The organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have confirmed the death of Edward Anato, who represented Presbyterian Senior High School, Bompata, in the 2026 competition.

In a statement shared on the competition’s verified Facebook page, organisers announced his passing and paid tribute to his contribution to this year’s contest.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Anato, a brilliant Quarter-finalist of #NSMQ2026 from Presbyterian SHS, Bompata,” the statement read.

Edward allegedly died in a car accident. However, the NSMQ announcement did not confirm this account or disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

NSMQ pays tribute to Edward

The organisers remembered Edward for the qualities he brought to the competition, highlighting his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance.

“His curiosity, courage, and quiet brilliance lit up the stage and our hearts. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” they added.

The announcement featured a memorial artwork bearing Edward’s photograph, his name and the words “In loving memory”. It also identified him as a quarter-finalist in the 2026 edition.

Edward represented Presbyterian SHS, Bompata

Edward competed alongside fellow contestant Kwabena Amo Darko, with photographs showing the pair representing their school at the quiz desk.

His participation formed part of Presbyterian SHS, Bompata’s journey to the quarter-final stage of this year’s competition.

The official tribute follows an earlier TikTok post mourning his passing and sharing photographs from his appearance at the contest.

The NSMQ statement did not disclose Edward’s age, the date of his death or funeral arrangements

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Source: YEN.com.gh