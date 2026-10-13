Adanwomase SHS student Kofi Sarpong obtained aggregate 18 in the BECE, according to details shared by VOK Live after he gained attention online

The first-year student clarified that he was 17 years old, explaining that his stature often led people to assume he was younger

Kofi Sarpong is studying General Arts at Adanwomase SHS and has shared his ambition to become a lawyer after completing his education

Kofi Sarpong, the Adanwomase Senior High School student who recently drew attention online, obtained aggregate 18 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), according to VOK Live.

Adanwomase SHS fresher’s BECE performance emerges after online attention. Image credit: Poku 1 TV, Frimps Discovery

Source: UGC

The disclosure has provided more information about the first-year student, whose appearance prompted curiosity after footage of him circulated on social media.

In a post on X, VOK Live identified him as a 17-year-old studying General Arts at the school. The update also outlined his career ambition, revealing that he hopes to become a lawyer.

Kofi Sarpong’s BECE aggregate emerged

VOK Live reported that Sarpong had obtained an aggregate of 18 before entering Adanwomase SHS.

The information offers a clearer picture of his academic background following the attention surrounding his arrival at the school.

While the earlier footage brought him into the public eye, the latest update focuses on his education and the future he hopes to pursue.

Check out the X post below:

His BECE aggregate was shared alongside his name, age, and programme of study, giving followers more details about the student.

Sarpong explained assumptions about his age

The post also reported that Sarpong knew people often assumed he was younger because of his stature.

However, he clarified that he was 17, addressing the uncertainty surrounding his age.

Beyond that clarification, Sarpong’s ambition to become a lawyer adds another dimension to his story as he begins his secondary education.

For now, he is pursuing General Arts at Adanwomase SHS, with his stated career goal offering insight into his plans beyond his first year there.

Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC-Legon welcomes freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the pioneer students who moved into Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC-Legon.

The newly commissioned facility is a 600-bed dormitory donated by businessman Dr Ofori Sarpong.

The move marked the first time students occupied the two-storey residence, which was designed around a courtyard and officially welcomed its pioneer batch on September 19, 2026.

The donation significantly expands accommodation at one of Ghana’s most prominent secondary schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh