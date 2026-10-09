The personal assistant to one of Ghana’s most prominent government ministers joined the legal profession at the latest Call to the Bar ceremony in Accra

A video from the event captured a touching moment between the new lawyer and his boss, which has since warmed hearts on social media

Netizens who watched the clip congratulated the young lawyer, with many praising his relationship with the minister and his sharp sense of style

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Kofi Abotsi, Personal Assistant to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared a warm moment with his boss after being called to the Ghana Bar.

Kofi Abotsi, personal assistant to Okudzeto Ablakwa, shares a warm moment with his boss after being called to the Bar. Image credit: The 1957 News/Okudzeto.

Source: Facebook

The young lawyer was among the large group of new lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026. Communications Minister Sam George and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah also joined the legal profession at the same ceremony.

Citi FM journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu and EIB Network’s General Manager, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, were also called.

Reports indicated that more than 1,400 people were expected to be called to the Bar this year.

Videos and photos from the ceremony have since flooded social media, with families and friends celebrating the new lawyers.

Kofi Abotsi bows before Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a video shared on Instagram by The 1957 News, Kofi Abotsi was seen in his legal attire, complete with a barrister’s wig and gown.

After receiving his certificate, he walked over and bowed before his boss and other dignitaries seated at the ceremony.

The moment quickly turned emotional as the young lawyer was seen sharing a warm embrace in front of the gathering.

Guests seated nearby watched on with smiles as the moment unfolded in the packed auditorium.

The Instagram video of Kofi Abotsi bowing before Okudzeto Ablakwa after being called to the Bar is below.

Netizens congratulate Kofi Abotsi

Many netizens who watched the video congratulated Kofi Abotsi on his achievement, with some praising his style and his bond with the minister.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Maame_kyerewah20 wrote:

“This is beautiful.”

Legally_kwin said:

“Congratulations, Kofi. Proud.”

Governor Farms commented:

“This guy can dress like he is the boss of Sammy. Herrrr. Sharp and gentle.”

Nana Kwaku Adusei indicated:

“This is very good. At least every family will soon get a lawyer, so we can protect our families.”

EIB Network’s General Manager called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that EIB Network’s General Manager, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, was also called to the Ghana Bar at the same ceremony.

A short video shared by blogger Zion Felix captured her getting ready for the big day, with her barrister’s wig brushed into place. At one point, she was seen silently saying a word of prayer before stepping out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh