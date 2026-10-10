Ghanaian musician Guru has claimed he could defeat sitting MPs in three constituencies if he enters politics

Guru named Ayawaso West Wuogon, currently held by actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, among his targets

The rapper pointed to his record as University of Ghana SRC president as evidence he could win over voters

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Ghanaian rapper Guru NKZ has thrown down a political gauntlet, declaring that three sitting Members of Parliament would not stand a chance against him if he chose to contest their seats.

Guru names three constituencies he could easily win as MP, including John Dumelo’s Ayawaso. Photo credit: @gurunkz/X.

Source: Twitter

Guru names constituencies he can win as MP

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM, the musician, whose full name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, singled out Ayawaso West Wuogon, Nkoranza South, and Nkoranza North as constituencies where he believes he holds the upper hand.

"If I decide to contest for MP in Ayawaso, Nkoranza South or Nkoranza North, the MPs there should resign because they will not win," he said.

The most high-profile name in the mix is John Dumelo, the actor-turned-politician who claimed the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 parliamentary election.

Watch Guru's interview, as shared on X:

Guru's track record as UG SRC president

Guru's political ambition appears rooted in his earlier life in student leadership.

During the interview, he spoke at length about his tenure as president of the University of Ghana Students' Representative Council, presenting it as proof that he can deliver results for ordinary people.

Among his claimed achievements, he referenced work on student welfare, health access, water supply, and scholarship programmes.

He also said his engagement with university management, the relevant ministry, and government officials played a role in securing a 25 per cent reduction in fees for traditional halls of residence.

Additionally, he highlighted efforts to secure funding towards an SRC hostel as part of a broader push to improve accommodation options for students.

Despite the bold declarations, Guru stopped short of announcing an official intention to run, framing his comments more as a statement of capability than a formal campaign announcement.

His remarks nonetheless add another chapter to Ghana's ongoing conversation about entertainers crossing over into active politics.

Guru shares real estate experience, warns about risks

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that musician Guru had shared lessons from his experience in real estate and advised the public on what to do and avoid.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker, who has built several homes in the Ashanti Region, described the business as dangerous.

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Source: YEN.com.gh