Dr Ofori Sarpong donated a brand-new 600-bed facility to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon)

The newly commissioned Ofori Sarpong House officially welcomed its pioneer batch of students on September 19, 2026

GH Kwaku shared footage of the historic move-in day, capturing the moment the first-ever students settled into their new home

A new era has begun at one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary schools. The pioneer batch of students has officially moved into Ofori Sarpong House at the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), marking the inauguration of a brand-new 600-bed facility gifted to the institution by Ghanaian businessman Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Instagram account GH Kwaku captured the occasion on September 19, 2026, sharing footage of the historic move-in day.

PRESEC-Legon first-year students move to their new Ofori Sarpong house. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong's gift to PRESEC-Legon

The clip shows students settling into the newly commissioned house, which features a two-storey light blue building set around a courtyard complete with palm trees and blue seating benches. Banners reading "We're Proud of You" adorned the building as the first-ever occupants of Ofori Sarpong House took up residence.

The donation of a fully equipped 600-bed dormitory represents a significant boost to PRESEC-Legon's infrastructure.

Named after its benefactor, Ofori Sarpong House adds considerable capacity to one of Ghana's most celebrated boys' schools, which has long been regarded as a breeding ground for some of the country's finest academic and professional minds.

Dr Ofori Sarpong, a prominent figure in Ghana's business community, has made his mark through various philanthropic gestures over the years, and the commissioning of this facility stands as one of his most visible contributions to education in the country.

The Instagram video is below:

Fan reactions: PRESEC-Legon gets new hall

The footage drew warm responses from social media users who were moved by the moment. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@embrace_beauty.gh wrote:

"Beautiful. My Son will also be here someday"

@adjoakonde said:

"Be good to each others boys❤️"

@_kofi_derrick commented:

"Ofori Sarpong God bless you 🙏 I wish you healthy life".

The Instagram video is below:

Ofori Sarpong gives PRESEC-Legon NSMQ winners special treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s celebration of PRESEC-Legon’s 2026 NSMQ victory.

The businessman, an alumnus of the school, gave the winning students a ride in his 2026 Rolls-Royce shortly after the grand finale.

The students’ appearance in the luxury vehicle became one of the most memorable moments of the celebrations.

PRESEC-Legon defeated St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy to secure the championship at the University of Ghana’s Premier Domes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh