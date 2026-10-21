The University of Ghana announced the opening of academic registration for the 2026/2027 first semester on Tuesday, October 21, 2026

The Academic Affairs Directorate urged all undergraduate continuing students and freshmen to register on the MIS Web before the deadline

The registration opening follows a prolonged industrial strike that had disrupted academic activities at the university

The University of Ghana has officially opened academic registration for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing much-needed relief to students after a disruptive period.

University of Ghana opens 2026/2027 first-semester registration on MIS Web for freshmen and continuing undergraduates, following a prolonged industrial strike. Image credit: UG

Source: UGC

The Academic Affairs Directorate announced the development through an official Facebook post on Tuesday, October 21, 2026, confirming that registration is now live on the MIS Web portal.

The notice was directed at both continuing undergraduate students and freshmen beginning their first year at the institution.

The Facebook post below contains the University of Ghana's official press release.

Registration guidelines and deadlines

Students have been advised to consult the university's registration guidelines and approved academic calendar for details on deadlines and procedures.

The directorate specifically cautioned students to complete the process ahead of the stipulated deadline to avoid any complications with their enrolment.

The announcement comes on the heels of a heavy industrial strike that brought the majority of academic activities at the university to a standstill.

The disruption had left students and faculty in a state of uncertainty, making Tuesday's notice a significant step towards restoring normalcy on campus.

With registration now open, students are expected to move swiftly to secure their places for the semester ahead.

GAUA suspends its nationwide strike after 80% of grievances were addressed, with university administrators set to return to work on Monday, October 19, 2026. Image credit: UG

Source: UGC

University administrators call off strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) had called off its nationwide strike, with members expected back at their desks from Monday, October 19, 2026.

National President Rev. Kwaku Karikari Amoah announced the suspension following a meeting of the association's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday, October 16, 2026.

He said the body conducted a thorough review of the issues that had prompted the industrial action before arriving at a unanimous decision to return to work.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh