A frustrated social media user called out the University of Ghana's admissions office after a student was offered Archaeology and Heritage Studies instead of Medical Laboratory Science

The post went viral on X on September 17, 2026, following UG's release of its 2026 admission list and programme allocations

Several Ghanaians flooded the comments section with reactions, with some sharing similar experiences from their own admission journeys

A social media user has sparked debate online after raising concerns about how the University of Ghana allocated programmes to some admitted applicants in the 2026 intake.

A man turns to social media in frustration after the University of Ghana offers another admission to a programme he did not choose. Image credit: Studio-Annika/iStock

Source: UGC

In a post shared on X on September 17, 2026, the user expressed frustration on behalf of a student who had applied for Medical Laboratory Science but was instead offered a place in Archaeology and Heritage Studies, a completely different field of study.

"The person in charge of admissions at UG needs to be serious… Someone chose Medical Laboratory Science, and you've given him Archaeology and Heritage Studies ahh," the post read.

UG 2026 admission list sparks debate

The post followed the University of Ghana's release of its 2026 admission list, which showed the names of accepted applicants alongside the programmes they had been assigned.

While some students secured both admission and their preferred course of study based on their grades, others found themselves accepted into the university but placed in programmes they had not chosen as their first preference.

The case of the Medical Laboratory Science applicant drew particular attention online, with many users finding the gap between the chosen and assigned programme quite stark.

The X post below provides more details about the frustration surrounding the programme UG offered the student.

Ghanaians react to UG programme allocation

The post drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians who shared their thoughts and personal experiences. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@EntsieGift66060:

"😂😂😂I remember they gave me Spanish and Arabic; nobody told me to buy TTU forms."

@OGBlack_1:

"MLS in 2026? Job market be slow."

@BonsamK61401:

"UG dey see demma body pass 🤣."

@bigfreddie_:

"He goes to search for bones of our ancestors 🤣🤣🤣."

@freeman_joshu:

"Herrr😭😭."

KNUST welcomes its 13th Vice-Chancellor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh