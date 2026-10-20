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Malaysia Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Entry Permit
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Malaysia Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Entry Permit

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
2 min read
  • Malaysia's Immigration Department described the Entry Permit as the highest privilege the government can grant a foreign national
  • The permit allows holders to live in Malaysia legally with no fixed time limit on their stay
  • Malaysia outlined four specific categories of foreigners who qualify, including spouses and children of Malaysian citizens

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Malaysia's Immigration Department has announced four categories of foreign nationals who can apply for an Entry Permit, the country's most senior residency document for foreigners.

The department described the Entry Permit as the highest privilege the Malaysian government can extend to a non-citizen.

Malaysia Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Entry Permit
Malaysia has outlined 4 categories of foreigners eligible for entry permit
Source: Getty Images

Once approved, it allows the holder to reside in the country on a permanent basis, with no expiry date attached.

The department noted, however, that the permit remains subject to revocation should the holder breach any of the conditions tied to it.

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Who Qualifies for Malaysia's Entry Permit

The Immigration Department grouped eligible applicants into four distinct categories. The first two cover the foreign wife or husband of a Malaysian citizen.

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Malaysia publishes 3 categories of foreigners eligible for residence pass

The third applies to children of Malaysian citizens who are below 18 years of age. The fourth category is open to fully foreign nationals who do not share any of the familial ties to Malaysia outlined in the other three groups.

Each category carries its own set of eligibility requirements, and the department advised prospective applicants to review the specific conditions relevant to their situation before submitting an application.

How the Entry Permit Differs From Other Documents

Standard Malaysian visas and temporary passes come with fixed expiry dates and require periodic renewal, making long-term planning uncertain for foreigners.

The Entry Permit removes that constraint entirely, offering a more stable and permanent legal footing for those who qualify.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia, the official government body responsible for managing the movement and legal status of foreign nationals, handles all processing and issuance of the permit.

Foreign nationals keen on settling in Malaysia permanently are encouraged to check their eligibility carefully, as the conditions differ across all four categories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

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