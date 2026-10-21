Gifty Anti has shared photos of herself in bright red to stand in solidarity with the girls at the centre of the Obuasi SHTS case

The veteran broadcaster wants everyone involved in the matter prosecuted, including those who failed the girls by not reporting the case to the appropriate authorities

Her call comes a day after the Ghana Education Service directed two senior education directors in the Ashanti Region to step aside over the probe

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Veteran broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti has called for the prosecution of everyone involved in the Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS) case, including those who failed to report it.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti wears a red outfit in solidarity with the girls at the centre of the Obuasi SHTS case. Photo source: Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

Source: Facebook

The headmaster of the school, Zakaria Abdulai, is under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct involving students.

Reports indicate that the number of students making allegations has risen to 19. He has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Police CID has been asked to investigate the matter.

Abdulai has denied the allegations. Several groups, including the teacher union NAGRAT and RISE-Ghana, have demanded swift action on the case.

Gifty Anti wears red for Obuasi girls

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Gifty Anti shared photos of herself in a flowing red outfit.

She explained that she chose the colour to stand in solidarity with the students at the centre of the case and every girl who has suffered abuse.

Calling for the protection of children, the media personality said they must be safe wherever they are, from homes and churches to mosques, schools and playgrounds.

“Today, I wear Red to declare my support for every girl who is a victim of abuse,” she wrote.

The Facebook post by Oheneyere Gifty Anti, in which she wears red for the Obuasi SHTS girls, is below.

Gifty Anti wants those who failed girls prosecuted

Beyond the solidarity message, Gifty Anti demanded legal action against everyone connected to the case. She said those who failed the girls by not reporting the matter to the authorities should also face prosecution.

According to her, the prosecution should cover “all others involved, including those who failed them.” Gifty Anti ended her post by urging Ghanaians to show their red in support.

Her call adds to growing public pressure over how the allegations were handled before the headmaster was interdicted.

GES asks two directors to step aside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GES directed the Ashanti Regional Director of Education and the Obuasi East Municipal Director of Education to step aside.

In a statement dated Tuesday, October 20, the service named the officials as Dr William Amankrah Appiah and Mr Kwamena Owusu-Nketiah.

GES said the move was to ensure the investigations proceed without interference or the perception of it. The service also urged the public to ignore reports that the headmaster had been cleared.

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Source: YEN.com.gh