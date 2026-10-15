Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Zakaria Abdulai: Suspended Obuasi SHTS Headmaster Is NDC Constituency Secretary, Eyes Chairman Role
Education

Zakaria Abdulai: Suspended Obuasi SHTS Headmaster Is NDC Constituency Secretary, Eyes Chairman Role

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The suspended headmaster holds an active position within the National Democratic Congress and is seeking a higher party role
  • A former NDC constituency executive said party members attempted to suppress discussions about the sexual abuse allegations internally
  • Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu had ordered the Ghana Education Service to suspend headmaster Zakaria Abdulai on October 13 pending investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Zakaria Abdulai, the headmaster at the centre of sexual abuse allegations at Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region, is not only a constituency secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The suspended headmaster, National Democratic Congress, NDC, Zakaria Abdulai
The suspended headmaster holds an active position within the National Democratic Congress and is seeking a higher party role. Credit: Zakaria Abdulai
Source: UGC

He is also positioning himself to contest the party's chairmanship, Joy News investigative correspondent Manasseh Azure Awuni noted.

Manasseh made the disclosure on Joy FM on Thursday, October 15, while discussing excerpts from his latest documentary, *Inside the Dreaded Headmaster's Bungalow*, which examines allegations of sexual abuse involving female students at the school.

Read also

NPP descends heavily on EC Council as fresh allegations against new appointee fuel debate

The journalist said he discovered the headmaster's political affiliations during the course of filming in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

He identified the headmaster as the Juabeng Constituency Secretary of the NDC and said promotional material had already appeared in the area ahead of an expected chairmanship contest.

"This man [the headmaster], we are told, is the Juabeng Constituency Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress, and there are posters of him wanting to contest for the constituency chairman," Manasseh said.

The party's constituency delegates' conference, at which the chairmanship would be contested, is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Manasseh also said a former NDC constituency executive, Frederick Addai, had spoken to him about how some party members attempted to contain the matter when the allegations surfaced.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Allegations Known Widely, Action Not Taken

Beyond the political dimension, Manasseh said the allegations were well known among residents and within the school itself, yet neither school authorities nor the Ghana Education Service at district or regional level took sufficient steps to address them.

Read also

Afenyo-Markin falls flat in court, GH¢15 Million Defamation case against Sammy Gyamfi thrown out

He suggested the headmaster's apparent protection from influential quarters had contributed to the lack of action.

The headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai, was suspended on October 13 following a directive from Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu to the Ghana Education Service.

The minister also requested that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service open a formal investigation into the matter.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
Hot:
Us visa free travel Ireland visa free entry Dvla cloned vehicles Canada visa free travel Category a schools