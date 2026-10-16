A popular Kenyan journalist, Peris Saleh, has passed away following her admission to the ICU due to complications from a C-section

The young journalist's death was announced on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, sending shockwaves through Kenya's media community

Colleagues, family members and residents of Mukuru, the community she called home, have been plunged into mourning

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Peris Saleh, a Communications Manager at the Kenya Rural Media Association (AGJK) based in Nairobi, has died following serious complications that arose after she gave birth via Caesarean section.

Saleh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital after her health deteriorated in the days that followed the procedure. She did not survive her stay in the ICU.

Heartbreaking news in Kenya indicates that a young journalist as passed away following complications from childbirth.

Source: Facebook

The news of her death was first shared on Facebook on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, by a fellow journalist identified as Moamir KE.

The post described how Saleh had undergone a C-section the previous week, and that while she initially appeared to be recovering well, her condition took a sharp turn for the worse before she passed away. She was 38 years old.

A Vibrant Voice in Rural Media Advocacy

Beyond her title, Saleh was recognised within Kenya's journalism community for her genuine commitment to rural media advocacy.

Those who worked alongside her described her as a vibrant and dedicated professional whose impact extended well beyond the walls of her office.

Tributes flooded social media platforms within hours of the announcement, with journalists, friends and community members expressing disbelief.

Many pointed to the particular heartbreak of a life ending so close to the arrival of a new one.

"Sorrow has gripped the media community in the country after the death of Peris Saleh," one Facebook post read, noting that her passing had deeply affected her family, fellow journalists and the residents of Mukuru.

See the post announcing her passing below:

Reactions as Kenya's Peris Saleh passes on

The heartbreaking demise of the young woman got many netizens sharing their views in the comments section.

Maternal Health Risks Brought into Focus

Saleh's death has prompted a wider conversation about the dangers that can accompany childbirth, even in established health facilities. Her passing is not an isolated case.

Kenya has previously recorded similar tragedies, including the death of Annastancia Mulongo Barasa, a primary school teacher in Bungoma who died from severe bleeding after delivering a baby girl and being transferred to Bungoma Referral Hospital.

Saleh's death leaves behind a newborn child and a community still coming to terms with its loss. YEN.com.gh extends its sincere condolences to her family, her colleagues at AGJK, and all who knew and loved her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh