Families of girls allegedly harmed at Obuasi SHTS are weighing relocation as community members turn against them instead of offering support

Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey shared that some of the girls are now experiencing unfortunate thoughts following the ordeal

Seven families are preparing to press charges against the headmaster amid reported threats and attempts to silence those seeking justice

Families connected to 19 girls allegedly victimised at Obuasi Senior High and Technical School (SHTS) are contemplating leaving their communities, as mounting stigma and hostility deepen the trauma surrounding the scandal.

Families of 19 girls allegedly harmed at Obuasi SHTS consider relocating amid stigma; seven prepare legal action. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey raised the alarm during a community dialogue held in the Obuasi municipality, where her ministry's delegation met with opinion leaders, religious figures, civil society organisations, assembly members and old students of the school to discuss child protection and psychosocial support for those affected.

Victims blaming themselves, Minister warns

Dr Momo Lartey painted a distressing picture of the emotional state some of the young women are in following their ordeals.

"There is an incident where one of the girls doesn't want to return to school or engage in any activity in life anymore. She has regretted telling her story and blaming herself. Most of them are experiencing thoughts of self [Expletive]," she told the gathering.

The minister emphasised that rather than receiving compassion from their neighbours, several families are being shunned and pointed at, forcing them to consider uprooting their lives entirely.

"Some families are considering relocation because people are pointing fingers at them. People are rather victimising them instead of supporting them," she added.

Seven families prepare to press charges

Despite the hostility, seven families of the girls allegedly harmed by the school's headmaster are moving forward with legal action.

Their resolve comes even as reports of threats, intimidation and blackmail attempts continue to surface against those pursuing justice.

Community leaders present at the dialogue called for a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations, signalling that opinion in Obuasi is divided but that accountability remains a central concern.

The deliberations at the gathering focused on two priorities: providing meaningful support to those affected and establishing stronger mechanisms within the community to shield children and young people from misconduct going forward.

Dr Momo Lartey's ministry is now rallying community backing for the affected families, urging residents to stand with the victims rather than compound their pain.

Haruna Iddrisu pledges protection for journalists and whistleblowers in the Obuasi SHTS case, as pressure mounts. Image credit: Pascal Mannaerts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Education Minister outlines steps to protect students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, pledged government protection for journalists and whistleblowers connected to the misconduct case involving the suspended headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Zakaria Abdulai, who faces accusations of wrongdoing involving 19 female students.

Speaking to the press on Monday, October 26, Mr Iddrisu made a point of singling out investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, crediting him with bringing the allegations to public attention.

Mr Iddrisu confirmed that the allegations would go through the appropriate administrative and legal channels, and gave assurances that the matter would not be quietly set aside without concrete action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh