NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah praised party members for the peaceful conduct of constituency executive elections held across Ghana on October 25, 2026

Newly elected executives were congratulated and called upon to serve the party diligently at the grassroots level across 276 constituencies

Asiedu Nketiah addressed candidates who lost their bids, delivering a message about the party's strength and their continued role

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on party members who were unsuccessful in the recent constituency executive elections to remain active and committed to the party's cause.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah praises peaceful constituency elections as he congratulates new executives, urging defeated candidates to stay engaged. Image credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah/FB

Source: UGC

Writing on X on Sunday, October 25, 2026, Nketiah celebrated the conclusion of elections held across all 276 constituencies, describing the process as orderly and commending everyone involved for the level of maturity displayed throughout.

"The elections to choose our constituency executives have been held across the country. Congratulations to us all on the outcome and the manner in which it was achieved," he wrote.

Nketiah's message to winning and losing candidates

The NDC chairman extended warm congratulations to those who won seats, reminding them of the weight of their new responsibilities.

"To all who were elected, I extend my warm congratulations. You have been entrusted with the care of the Party at the level where it matters most, and I am confident you will serve them well," he said.

He also acknowledged the discipline demonstrated by all candidates during their campaigns and praised electoral committees, as well as regional and constituency officers, for keeping the process transparent and peaceful.

For those who fell short, his message was one of encouragement rather than dismissal.

"To those who contested and were not successful, I urge you to remain fully engaged. The party has been strengthened time and again by members who accepted a result and continued to serve. Your contribution remains necessary," he stated.

Results and outcomes across Key NDC constituencies

The polls, which renewed the party's constituency executive base ahead of the 2028 general elections, were largely reported as peaceful across the country.

In some constituencies, all positions went uncontested, reflecting either strong internal consensus or, in some cases, entrenched local leadership structures.

Notable results included Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla winning the Ketu South chairmanship with 946 votes in a four-way contest, while Paul Oblie Laryea was re-elected chairman in Odododiodio. In Tamale North, Nayi Alhassan retained his position with 518 votes.

The party's Deputy Director of Elections, Mr Rashid Tanko-Computer, reminded members that official channels were in place to handle any disputes arising from the exercise.

Nketiah concluded his post by signalling that the real work was only just beginning, framing the elections as the start of a broader effort to organise at the grassroots, listen to members, and uphold the legacy of President John Dramani Mahama ahead of 2028.

"Congratulations once again to all our new executives," he added.

Former military captain Solomon Reuben Jabari wins the Atwima Kwanwoma NDC chairmanship. Image credit: GAF

Source: UGC

Former military Captain wins top NDC position

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Solomon Reuben Jabari, a retired Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces turned grassroots politician, has been elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Atwima Kwanwoma following a commanding performance at the party's internal elections on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Jabari, who previously served as the NDC Branch Chairman for Ahenema Kokoben-Island City, polled 1,319 votes to hand a heavy defeat to incumbent chairman Simon Aloonga, who secured just 263 votes.

The result signals a significant shift in the constituency's internal leadership dynamics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh