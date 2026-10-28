Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources published an official salary schedule for non-Saudi English teachers working in the public sector

Basic salaries start at SAR 4,830, equivalent to GH¢ 15,000 and climb based on academic qualifications, with annual experience bonuses added on top

Teachers holding a Master's degree alongside a TEFL certificate and additional diplomas can reach the highest pay grade in the schedule

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Saudi Arabia has made public its official salary structure for foreign English teachers employed in the country's public sector, with pay rates determined by academic qualifications and years of service.

The figures originate from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's regulations governing non-Saudi employment in public positions, issued under Civil Service Council Decision No. 45.

Saudi Arabia has listed English teacher salaries for foreign workers. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

A 15% cost of living allowance, introduced through Royal Order No. A/23 on 20 March 2011, is built into all salary figures.

English Teacher Salaries by Qualification Level

At the entry level, teachers holding a three-year Teachers Training Certificate or a postgraduate diploma following secondary school receive a basic monthly salary of SAR 4,830, equivalent to GH¢15,000, with an annual experience bonus of SAR 175. Over 15 years, their earnings can grow to a maximum of SAR 7,455.

Teachers with a standard Bachelor of Arts degree start at SAR 5,175 per month, rising to a ceiling of SAR 7,800 after 15 years.

Those who pair a Bachelor's degree with a Diploma of Education begin at SAR 5,865, while adding a TEFL certificate to a Bachelor's degree pushes the starting salary to SAR 6,040.

Combining a Bachelor's degree with both a TEFL certificate and a Diploma raises the basic salary further to SAR 6,385, with a maximum of SAR 9,760.

Postgraduate Qualifications Command the Highest Pay

Among postgraduate holders, a Master of Arts degree alone attracts a basic salary of SAR 6,210, with a SAR 225 annual increment and a maximum of SAR 9,585.

Pairing an MA with a Diploma of Education brings the starting figure to SAR 6,385, reaching SAR 10,060 at the top of the scale.

Teachers holding an MA plus a TEFL certificate, or a standalone MA in TEFL, earn a basic salary of SAR 6,555 and can reach SAR 10,230 after 15 years of service.

The highest pay grade is reserved for teachers who hold a Master's degree, a TEFL certificate, and additional diplomas.

Their basic salary stands at SAR 6,730, with an annual increment of SAR 260, and a maximum salary of SAR 10,630 after 15 years — equivalent to approximately GH¢ 43,000 at current exchange rates.

Saudi Arabia has released similar salary schedules for other foreign professionals, including pharmacists, engineers, and health workers, as part of its broader framework for regulating non-citizen employment in public service roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh