The U.S. Embassy in Accra announced four open positions on October 27, 2026, covering roles in security, logistics and administration

The advertised roles include a Travel Assistant, two investigator positions and a Chauffeur, all based at the Embassy in Accra

Application deadlines for the four positions fall between November 3 and November 10, 2026

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The U.S. Mission in Accra is recruiting for four positions across different departments, with salaries ranging from $7,510 to $41,112 per year depending on the role.

The vacancies were announced via the US Embassy Ghana's official Facebook page on October 27, 2026, and are open to eligible and qualified applicants in Ghana.

The U.S. Embassy in Accra announced four jobs in security, logistics, and administration, with salaries of up to $41,112 Image credit: Alex Wong, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Four roles now open at U.S. Embassy

The Travel Assistant vacancy, listed under announcement number Accra-2026-037, sits within the General Services Office and carries an annual salary of between $13,715 and $21,251. The application window for this position closes on November 3, 2026.

Two investigator roles are available within the Regional Security Office. The Foreign Service National Investigator position, announcement Accra-2026-038, offers a salary of between $17,070 and $26,454 per year, with a closing date of November 9, 2026. The Senior Foreign Service National Investigator post, announcement Accra-2026-039, offers the highest salary of the four vacancies, ranging from $26,520 to $41,112 annually, and also closes on November 9, 2026.

The fourth opening is a Chauffeur position in the Regional Affairs office, listed under announcement Accra-2026-040, with a salary between $7,510 and $11,650 per year. Applications for this role close on November 10, 2026.

How to apply for the embassy vacancies

All four positions are located in Accra and fall under the Embassy Accra agency. Interested applicants can access the full details and submit their applications through the official Embassy jobs portal.

The U.S. Mission in Accra has not stated a minimum nationality requirement in the public announcement, though locally employed staff positions at U.S. embassies are typically open to host-country nationals and other eligible individuals based in the country.

FBI announces new jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had called on Americans to join the Bureau through a revamped hiring platform at FBIJobs.gov.

Director Kash Patel made the post on his X account and accompanied the announcement with a short video highlighting the agency's work in combating violent crime and protecting national security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh