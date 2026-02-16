A young lady who relocated to Ghana has made some observations regarding her time in the country

In a video, the lady indicated that the food prices in Accra were very high compared to those in Toronto

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the lady’s big decision

A young lady who sold her belongings in Canada and relocated to Ghana has caused a stir after she took to social media to share her observations on living in the country.

In a TikTok video, the young lady, known as @rosiemensah, gave an update on relocating to Ghana and admitted she never anticipated that the cost of living would be this high.

Detailing her expenses on food alone, the young lady stated she never envisaged paying more for items in Accra than in Toronto.

"Let's talk about the cost of food in Ghana because I genuinely wasn't expecting this. Food in Ghana is expensive. I didn't expect to be paying more for things in Accra than in Toronto, so I am genuinely surprised. Shopping at grocery stores is also not always sustainable. The prices often don't make sense and sometimes the quality doesn't either. So the other option is going to the market, but there you need to mentally prepare."

She indicated that her attempt to shop mainly from grocery stores came with issues, such as the quality of the food items.

The lady documented her experience at the Madina Market in Accra, adding that although the quality of the food was fresher and the prices more affordable, the whole experience was chaotic.

"But the quality of food is fresher, the prices are more affordable, and you can find a lot more variety of things. The thing is, so much of the food here is imported, even things you'd assume would be local, like tomato or chicken. So now you're not just paying for food, you're paying for shipping, for exchange rates..."

She concluded by wondering how the average Ghanaian is able to cope with the food prices, adding that living in Africa is expensive.

"But what really gets me is that if the monthly income here is around 2,500 cedis, how are people managing when food can feel comparable to a major North American city? So just because it's Africa doesn't mean it's cheap."

Reactions to Canadian complaining food in Ghana

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared opinions on the remarks made by the young woman about her stay in the country.

C A S S A N D R A commented:

"I’m so glad you made this content! This is the reality of life here that people need to know about."

Remotejobbay stated:

"Accra is very expensive; everything is overpriced. Even the foodstuffs that you buy to prepare your meals are expensive."

esidzifa added:

"Try @the_good_cute_restaurant, good food at affordable prices."

Chris added:

"You mean to say food in Accra is expensive?"

