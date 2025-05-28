Ohemmaa Esther, a young Ghanaian scholar, has earned two master’s degrees in Mathematics in under two years

She completed her first degree in Ghana while pursuing a second at Tarleton State University in the USA

Her achievement has inspired many Ghanaians online, with social media users celebrating her academic journey

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to celebrate her extraordinary academic milestone after earning two master’s degrees in Mathematics in under two years.

The young lady, identified as Ohemmaa Esther, indicated that she earned one of her master's degrees in Ghana and the other in the United States.

A Ghanaian lady, Ohemmaa Esther, achieves a remarkable feat after earning two master's degrees in mathematics. Photo credit: @ohemmaa_esther/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ohemmaa Esther shared an inspiring story on TikTok about how she managed to acquire both degrees within such a short period.

According to the young Ghanaian scholar, her journey began on August 10, 2022, when she left her family in Ghana to pursue her second master's degree while still working on her MPhil thesis back home.

Despite the challenge of managing two demanding academic programmes, she successfully completed her thesis, defended it virtually, and graduated in November 2023.

Less than two years later, Ohemmaa Esther said she graduated from Tarleton State University, where she was awarded another master's degree in Mathematics.

She said both degrees have had a profound impact on her, shaping her intellectually and emotionally.

Ohemmaa further expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through her academic journey.

"On August 10, 2022, I left my family in Ghana and travelled miles to the USA to pursue another master's degree. It was tough because I was still working on my MPhil thesis back in Ghana. I finished with my thesis, had a virtual defence and graduated in November 2023," she wrote.

"Less than two years and I'm here again, graduating with my second master's degree in Mathematics. Both degrees have shaped me so well, both intellectually and emotionally. Thank God for the path and opportunity. I'm officially a holder of two master's degrees in Mathematics. All the glory to God," she further stated.

Watch the video below:

Ohemmaa Esther's academic success inspires Ghanaians online

The young Ghanaian lady’s remarkable feat has become a source of inspiration to her peers, sparking widespread celebration and admiration.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Miss Gloria said:

"Congratulations, stranger, proud of you."

@Mags_Ofosu also said:

"Glory be to God. Proud of you, big sis."

|@Ohemmaa_Esther replied:

"Thank you, baby girl."

@Samuela commented:

"His promises are really sure and true indeed."

A Ghanaian lady bags her second doctorate degree before her 30th birthday. Photo credit: @cocob_0303/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman bags two PhD before age 30

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman achieved academic excellence at the University of Alabama in the US.

The young lady reportedly bagged her second PhD before attaining the age of 30 in the United States.

This remarkable feat came a few years after she earned a doctorate in Optometry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to celebrate and congratulate the young lady for her remarkable achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh