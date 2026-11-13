Ghanaian Multimedia Group's LUV FM broadcaster Eugene Osei-Tutu held his traditional marriage ceremony on November 13, 2026

A video from the colourful occasion circulated on social media, showing family and friends gathered to witness the union

Colleagues and fans flooded Eugene Osei-Tutu's timeline with congratulatory messages following the wedding news

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Ghanaian Multimedia Group's LUV FM broadcaster Eugene Osei-Tutu has married his partner in a vibrant traditional ceremony held on Friday, November 13, 2026, marking a significant personal milestone for the well-known media personality.

Multimedia Group broadcaster Eugene Osei-Tutu ties the knot in a colourful traditional wedding. Image credit: KInsman Kalala, Eugene Osei Tutu

Source: Facebook

The celebration brought together family members, friends and invited guests who gathered to witness the couple exchange their vows in what appeared to be a memorable and elegantly arranged event.

Footage from the ceremony made its way onto social media shortly after, offering fans and well-wishers a window into the joyful occasion.

Eugene Osei-Tutu's traditional wedding ceremony

The video captured the warm and festive atmosphere that characterised the day, with the couple surrounded by loved ones dressed in what looked to be a colourful display of celebration.

The traditional setting gave the event a culturally rich feel, in keeping with Ghanaian wedding customs.

Eugene is a respected figure in the Ghanaian media landscape, recognised for his contributions to radio broadcasting and media discourse through his work at LUV FM.

Over the course of his career, he has covered subjects ranging from politics and governance to education and broader social issues, earning a following that extends well beyond his regular listenership.

Congratulations pour in for Eugene and wife

News of the wedding drew an outpouring of goodwill from across the media industry and beyond.

Colleagues took to social media alongside fans to extend their congratulations to the Multimedia Group broadcaster, with many wishing the newly married couple a life filled with happiness, love and understanding.

As Eugene Osei-Tutu and his wife begin this new chapter together, the warm reception from the public reflects the affection many Ghanaians hold for the journalist, both for his professional dedication and the joyful personal news he has shared.

Watch a Facebook video from the wedding of Eugene Osei-Tutu below.

Efya marries Tomi Thomas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Efya and Tomi Thomas’ traditional wedding ceremony in Accra, where the couple’s families completed the customary rites.

The celebration brought together Ghanaian and Nigerian traditions and attracted leading figures from both countries’ entertainment industries.

First videos from the ceremony show the couple’s special moments and the high-profile guests who attended.

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Source: YEN.com.gh