A video circulating on social media captured Janine Mackson at the funeral of Thomas Partey's late father in the Eastern Region

Several Black Stars teammates joined Partey at the funeral, standing by the vice-captain during one of the most difficult moments of his life

The burial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, at Matse Israel School Park in Odumasi Krobo

Thomas Partey's fiancée, Janine Mackson, was present at the funeral of the Ghana midfielder's late father, Jacob Teye Partey, in the Eastern Region, with footage of her attendance circulating widely on social media.

Thomas Partey’s fiancée, Janine Mackson, attends his father's funeral. Photo credit: @bessahghana1/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Mackson was spotted at the gathering on Friday, November 13, seated alongside what appear to be relatives and sympathisers of the bereaved; friends and well-wishers came together to pay their final respects.

The video offers a brief but touching look at the family during a deeply personal period of grief.

Watch Janine at his 'in-law's' funeral, as shared on TikTok:

Beyond his fiancée, Partey also had the support of several of his international teammates, who turned up to mourn with him, underlining the bond that extends well beyond the football pitch among the Black Stars squad.

The gathering came just a day after Partey had played the full 90 minutes for Ghana in their 2-0 win over Somalia in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, November 12 — a testament to the demands he has been navigating between professional commitments and his family's loss.

Funeral arrangements for Partey's late father

According to the funeral programme, the burial service is set for Saturday, November 14, at Matse Israel School Park in Odumasi Krobo, Aklomase, following the final funeral rites at Transition Funeral Home in Accra.

According to Ghanasoccernet, a Thanksgiving service will then take place on Sunday, November 15, at the same venue in Odumasi Krobo.

As Ghana's vice-captain faces one of football's most demanding schedules, those closest to him — his fiancée, teammates and family — appear to be offering the kind of support that matters most during times of personal loss.

Asamoah Gyan cries at father's funeral

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the emotional scenes at Asamoah Gyan’s father’s funeral on Saturday, November 7, where the former Black Stars captain struggled to hold back his tears.

A viral video captured the football icon grieving alongside his brother, Baffour Gyan.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh