Mfantsipim Old Boys have once again taken the national spotlight after securing the prestigious EMY Africa Group of the Year award

Their exceptional contribution to Mfantsipim’s success in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) played a major role in this recognition

Over the years, MOBA has consistently supported the school’s academic and infrastructural growth, strengthening student performance

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mfantsipim School has taken centre stage yet again, continuing a legacy carved through discipline, academic excellence, and strong alumni support.

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) wins EMY Africa's Group of the Year.' Image credit: NSMQ/X

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, November 24, 2025, the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) secured the prestigious EMY Africa ‘Group of the Year’ award.

This honour adds to a month filled with national attention, particularly following Mfantsipim’s commanding performance in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), where they claimed the coveted trophy for the second consecutive year.

Mfantsipim, represented by three determined students, lifted the trophy after outperforming formidable competitors.

Winning the NSMQ has long been considered one of the highest academic bragging rights in Ghana, and for Mfantsipim, it is a symbol of academic dominance and tradition.

For many old students, the victory was deeply personal, reinforcing a heritage they proudly uphold.

Impact of old students on Ghanaian schools

Across Ghana, old students affectionately called “old boys” and “old girls” have become the backbone of educational institutions.

Whether in primary, secondary, or tertiary schools, alumni associations significantly influence infrastructure, student development, and school visibility.

For several institutions, alumni groups fund the construction of science laboratories, ICT centres, renovated classrooms, and libraries.

Others provide scholarships, sponsor brilliant but needy students, donate essential items, or cover the expenses for academic competitions like the NSMQ.

Mfantsipim is among the greatest beneficiaries of such commitment.

Watch the X video below.

The dedication of MOBA has long been a defining factor in the school’s success story.

From preparing students physically and mentally to supporting administrative efforts, the old boys have shown unmatched loyalty.

Some old students go even further, sponsoring international education opportunities, providing mentorship, and connecting students to global networks of excellence.

In the case of the 2025 NSMQ, MOBA played an instrumental role.

Their presence, motivation, and resources strengthened the contestants who represented Mfantsipim with pride.

Their contribution was not only financial but moral, strategic, and spiritual.

This second consecutive win speaks volumes about the harmony between alumni dedication and the school’s mission.

Mfantsipim’s motto, “Dwen Hwe Kan,” meaning “Think and Look Ahead,” remains a reminder of the school’s timeless values.

NSMQ: Mfantsipim Defeats Augusco to Retain Trophy

Mfantsipim reaffirmed its academic strength by winning the 2025 NSMQ.

They defeated St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School with an impressive 56 points, ahead of their rivals’ 42 and 29 points.

The contest was intense:

Round One: Mfantsipim – 20, while both St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School followed with 17.

Mfantsipim – 20, while both St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School followed with 17. Round Two: Augusco surged ahead with 27 points, with Mfantsipim trailing closely at 24.

Augusco surged ahead with 27 points, with Mfantsipim trailing closely at 24. Round Three: Mfantsipim reclaimed the lead with 30 points.

Mfantsipim reclaimed the lead with 30 points. Final Rounds: The Botwe Boys maintained their lead through rounds four and five, sealing the victory.

GH Hyper is set to join the three NSMQ Winners Get Free Trip to Dubai. Image credit: Kofi Amoa-Abban/Instagram, NSMQ/X, TravelEscape Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Mfantsipim old boy sponsors NSMQ team’s Dubai trip

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz have also been rewarded with a free trip to Dubai.

After their NSMQ victory, the students have been showered with a series of gifts.

Aside from the ultimate prize, the representatives received scholarships, money, laptops, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and now a fully sponsored trip to Dubai.

Source: YEN.com.gh