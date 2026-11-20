Members of the Aburi Girls Senior High School Class of 2001 have built an ultramodern 260-seater multipurpose STEM centre as their 25th anniversary legacy project

The project, which reportedly cost about GH¢6.5 million, was supported by sponsors including KGL, Staroil, IPMC, Albrim Group, LaBiamca, Celltel GH, Fedems and Praise TV

Aburi Girls is celebrating its 80th anniversary, with the old girls marking the occasion with a Beacon Parade on the first day of the celebrations

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Old girls from the Aburi Girls Senior High School Class of 2001 have presented an ultramodern 260-seater multipurpose STEM centre to their alma mater.

The Aburi Girls SHS Class of 2001 builds a 260-seater STEM centre for the school as part of its 80th anniversary. Photo source: Manuel Photography/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The facility was built as the year group’s legacy project to mark 25 years since they completed school. It also coincides with the school’s 80th anniversary celebrations, which are currently underway.

Aburi Girls was formally established as a secondary school in 1946 with only seven students. The gesture follows a similar move by the Accra Academy 2001 Year Group, which handed over a renovated dining hall to mark its 25th anniversary.

Inside Aburi Girls’ new STEM centre

Photos and videos shared by DAQ Event Live on Instagram showed the inside of the newly built facility. The centre is fitted with rows of brand-new desktop computers placed on wooden workstations.

According to the post, the project cost about GH¢6.5 million. Key sponsors included KGL, Staroil, IPMC, Albrim Group, LaBiamca, Celltel GH, Fedems and Praise TV.

The post thanked the old girls for thinking about their younger sisters, adding that the centre would help students excel in the world of technology.

Watch the Instagram video of the STEM centre below:

Aburi Girls’ 80th anniversary celebrations

The handover forms part of activities marking 80 years of Aburi Girls Senior High School. Known as AOGA 2001, the Class of 2001 is leading this year’s celebrations as the anniversary year group.

On the first day of the celebrations, the old girls staged a colourful Beacon Parade. Photos shared by Manuel Photography showed members dressed in the school’s green and yellow colours as they cheered from a decorated float.

One of the old girls also arrived at the event in a blue sports car, adding glamour to the occasion.

See Facebook photos from the Beacon Parade below:

Aburi Girls’ STEM centre sparks reactions

Many social media users praised the Class of 2001 for the gesture, with some old girls from other year groups already looking forward to their turn. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@paulaamihere said:

“Wooow! God bless you guys so Richly 🙏🏽”

@queeeen_zaynab said:

“This is beautiful 🥹🥹🥹”

@darle__lawer commented:

“Ow this is so so beautiful!!!! Aw! The school has totally transformed all thanks to AOGA!!💃❤️🫶🏽 I can’t wait for my turn! AOGA 2017💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🎉👏🏽🎊🙌🍾🍻”

@emilyminkah wrote:

“👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 well done ladies”

@bgitta said:

“Well done ladies. From your neighbor 🤎💛🤎💛🤎💛”

Achimota 1976 Year Group unveils Teachers’ Court

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Achimota School’s 1976 Year Group commissioned a newly constructed multi-storey building called Teachers’ Court.

It formed the centrepiece of the year group’s 50th Anniversary Legacy Project. The handover ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Inscribed on the building are the words “76 Year Group Legacy”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh