The YEN Entertainment Awards launched in December 2022 with 10 categories, growing to 15 by its fourth edition in 2025

Black Sherif, Nana Ama McBrown, and Gyakie dominated multiple editions, with new faces emerging each year

The 2026 edition marks the fifth anniversary of the awards, which introduced a jury board to strengthen nominations from the third edition

Five years ago, the YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) began with a simple but meaningful goal: to give Ghanaian fans a voice in celebrating the entertainers shaping the country's cultural landscape.

YEN Entertainment Awards: 5 Years of Celebrating Ghana's Stars and the Unforgettable Moments

Source: Instagram

What started as a 10-category initiative in December 2022 has steadily grown into one of the more visible fixtures on Ghana's entertainment calendar.

As the awards mark five years of existence in 2026, the milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far, the memorable moments, the personalities who have dominated conversations, and the role the awards have played in amplifying entertainment stories.

From the excitement surrounding nominations to the anticipation of voting and the conversations sparked by the eventual winners, YEA has become part of the entertainment calendar, creating moments that extend beyond the awards themselves.

The maiden YEN Entertainment Awards

The inaugural edition set the template early, with fan voting deciding winners across music, acting, comedy, fashion and social media. Black Sherif claimed Male Artiste of the Year during a period when his distinctive sound and storytelling were resonating deeply with audiences.

Jackie Appiah took Actress of the Year. Nana Ama McBrown won Most Stylish Female Celebrity, and Stonebwoy was honoured as Celebrity Changemaker. Ras Nene (popularly known as Dr Likee) won Comedian of the Year, while Kwadwo Sheldon and Erkuah Official were recognised for their reach on YouTube and TikTok respectively.

YEN Entertainment Awards grows through the years

The second edition, recognising 2023 performances, saw Black Sherif and Gyakie dominate the music categories, while Nana Ama McBrown made headlines by winning both Most Stylish Female Celebrity and Celebrity Changemaker, the latter tied to her charitable work following the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Nadia Buari won Actress of the Year and Kyekyeku took Comedian of the Year, with the edition expanding to 12 categories and introducing a Twitter category won by Ameyaw Debrah.

By the third edition, the awards introduced a jury board of industry experts to help shape nominations, adding a layer of credibility to the shortlist while keeping public voting central to the process.

The 2024 edition reflected how digital platforms had reshaped celebrity culture, with TikToker Emma Ifeanyi among the emerging personalities recognised alongside established names.

The fourth edition in 2025 was the most expansive yet, stretching to 15 categories. Black Sherif, Gyakie, Nana Ama McBrown and Stonebwoy all featured among the winners.

Actress Roselyn Ngissah won Actress of the Year (English) after a personally difficult year following the loss of her mother in April 2025, while Melvin Dain took Actor of the Year (English).

A milestone for Ghanaian entertainment

The fifth edition in 2026 arrives as the entertainment landscape looks markedly different from when the awards began. Music trends have shifted, new actors and creators have risen to prominence, and digital platforms have fundamentally changed how celebrity influence is built and measured.

Over five years, YEA has evolved from a fan-voting exercise into a broader celebration that spans music, acting, comedy, fashion, social media and beyond. The journey from 10 categories to 15, and from a purely fan-driven process to one that incorporates an expert jury, reflects an ongoing effort to stay relevant and rigorous. The fifth edition is another chapter in that story.

2026 YEN Entertainment Awards nominees unveiled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh unveiled the nominees for the fifth edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The shortlist featured major Ghanaian stars, including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Wendy Shay and Medikal, among others

Public voting opened on Monday, November 16, and runs until Monday, December 7 2026, with winners set to be announced on December 8, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh