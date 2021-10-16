Actress Kafui Danku has uploaded refreshing photos of her beautiful daughter and son

The family photos show the Ghanaian film star and her children sporting casual outfits at what appears to be their home in Toronto, Canada

Fans and followers of Kafui Danku have delivered compliments underneath her post on social media

Ghanaian actress and producer, Kafui Danku, on October 15, released new photos of her first and only daughter, Baby Lorde, and son Titan.

The famous movie star delivered the photos with just a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Kafui Danku posed with her adorable children sporting casual outfits at what appears to be their home in Toronto, Canada.

The husband of the actress was missing in the heartening family photo, but it didn't take away the joy in their hearts, which was visibly beaming on their faces.

The photos have caught the attention of many social media users who extended their compliments to the actress.

Social media comments:

Maxwelldoe1 prayed for the actress, saying:

''May you live to see your children's children.''

Emimajjoness indicated that Kafui Danku has a beautiful family.

''What a beautiful family you have ugh .''

Gifty.debrah said:

''Soo lovely ❤️❤️❤️.''

Maavee said:

''You are ageless. Beautiful children.''

