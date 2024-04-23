Lil Win has continued his beef with Kwadwo Sheldon following an interview the YouTuber did on Kingdom FM, throwing shots at him

The actor claimed that he was more handsome than Kwadwo Sheldon, adding that if Ghanaians were to vote, he would win

Their beef began when Kwadwo Sheldon did a video critiquing Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana trailer, pointing out the negative but also positive sides of it

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon are still beefing. Lil Win has fired Kwadwo Sheldon with some bold claims.

The actor threw jabs at Sheldon after the YouTuber threw shade at him in an interview with Kindom FM. Lil Win claimed that he was more handsome than the YouTuber.

He added that if a vote was to be cast by Ghanaians on the matter, he would win. This has since sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The feud between the two public figures began when Sheldon critiqued Lil Win's trailer for his project, A Country Called Ghana. Sheldon, in a review, pointed out both the negatives and positives of the trailer.

Lil Win, however, did not take kindly to Sheldon's critique. The actor responded by throwing shots at Sheldon in several videos.

Lil Win causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Baby Boy said:

Daddy I know how you feel ....forget Him and let keep on doing your good work

K blues commented:

Master u talk to much y are u de only one u have made it in this movie industry...

Empress herself said:

Please don’t mind them and focus on your project please . With God all things are possible

HashtagHenry123 reacted:

Kwadwo talks too much. How can you be handsome than Sheldon.

Kwadwo Sheldon vows to attend Lil Win's premiere

In a related story, Kwadwo Sheldon has responded to Lil Win after the latter banned him from attending his movie premiere.

The YouTuber called the bluff of Lil Win and vowed to be at the venue on the said date of the premiere.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post shared diverse views on the comments made by Kwadwo Sheldon.

