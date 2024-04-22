Nana Aba Anamoah, in a video, bought coconut by the roadside and offered to take the sellers out to dinner after a nice conversation

The coconut sellers, who were infatuated with the media personality's beauty, showered her with compliments and made her smile

In the comments section of the video shared by Nana Aba on her Instagram page, many Ghanaians were pleased by the genuine love on display

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah had a beautiful encounter with roadside coconut sellers that has since warmed the hearts of many.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Nana Aba could be seen buying coconuts from roadside vendors. The coconut sellers, who were infatuated with Nana Aba's beauty and charm, showered her with compliments, provoking a bright smile from the media personality.

The video showed Nana Aba's down-to-earth nature as she engaged in a friendly conversation with the sellers. The highlight of the encounter was when she offered to take the sellers out to dinner at Sky Bar, a very expensive bar and restaurant in Accra. The sellers were happy about the gesture and said they had never even been to Sky Bar before despite hearing the name.

Nana Aba warms hearts

Nadia Buari buys Asaana

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, bought Asana by the roadside and drank it happily, much to the delight of her fans.

The actress said it was the first time she was drinking the local drink and said that it was very nice.

Roselyn Ngissah, a fellow actress and friend of Nadia, took a video of the moment and shared it on her Instagram.

