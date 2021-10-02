Michy has shared a video of her son, Alexander Majesty, vibing to Nautyca's latest single Ok, which features her

In the video online, she appears stunned while Majesty was head-banging to the new jam

Michy posted the adorable moment on her Instagram account

Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is without a doubt a doting parent to her son Alexander Majesty, and the duo loves each other's company.

The pair, on Saturday, October 2, shared amazing and exciting moments in their home while Majesty was headbanging to Nautyca's latest single, Ok.

Majesty left his mother in shock with his wild head-bumping moves as he vibed to the new banger featuring his mother.

Shatta Wale's Son Shocks his Mom Michy with Serious Headbanging Dance Moves in Video Photo credit: Michy

Michy, a singer, actress, and entrepreneur, finds time to create beautiful memories with her son.

She uploaded the video of the recent mother-son bonding moment online, and it's one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Watch the video below:

