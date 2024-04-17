Funny Face, in a video, visited one of the victims of his recent car accident, where he knocked down five pedestrians

The comedian heard that a woman, whom he knocked down with his car, was still at the hospital and visited her to ask for forgiveness

In the video, the actor got emotional, knelt down and begged her for forgiveness, an act that won the hearts of many social media users

Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face, in a video, visited the woman he had accidentally knocked down with his car during his viral car accident incident.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Kakraba junction near Kasoa, involved five pedestrians, including the woman who was with her two children.

The comedian, during his visit, got emotional as he knelt down to beg the woman for forgiveness. The woman seemingly accepted his apology as she signalled him to get up. Funny Face received a lot of backlash when the accident occurred as he was reportedly drunk driving.

Upon hearing that one of the victims was still in the hospital, Funny Face decided to pay her a visit. The actor also visited his mother to ask for forgiveness, given the pain he has caused her with his actions.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thenana316 said:

Aww, am so happy to see this ..bro don't worry , you will bounce back mightily

ertlamb commented:

The woman said it all. Please move on with your life. Ghanaians love you and that’s all you need.

forlifegh1 said:

You’re a winner ..Keep the good fight going

sylvestersly_ wrote:

Fanny God said I should let you know …You will be richer then ever. In God We Trust

Funny Face baby mama flaunts kids

In another story, Funny Face recently posted bail after serving two weeks in police custody for an alleged drunk driving case.

The comedian apologised to Ghanaians for his irresponsible actions, citing his love for his now estranged children.

Amidst the comedian's crisis, Vanessa Nicole has shared her happy moment with Funny Face's kids, catching the attention of netizens.

